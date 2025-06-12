Podcaster L-Tido urged South Africans to quit alcohol, calling the situation dangerous as fake booze floods the market

His warning follows the South African government’s crackdown on illegal beer manufacturers behind the surge in counterfeit alcohol

L-Tido also shared footage of a police raid uncovering a stash of fake alcohol, including counterfeit bottles of Hennessy

Podcaster L-Tido is the latest celebrity to urge South Africans to quit alcohol, making it known that ‘it's now an extreme sport’ in a now-viral X post.

Podcaster L-Tido issued a warning to peeps amid the fake alcohol scare.

His clarion call comes after the South African government declared war on ‘illegal beer manufacturers’, which are flooding the market with fake alcohol.

L-Tido urges peeps to quit drinking

Taking to X, L-Tido shared a clip of a police raid at one of the illegal alcohol manufacturing sites.

In the now-viral clip, the police can be seen searching the area, which had several bottles of alcohol in sight, including Hennessy.

He captained his post:

"Bafethu let’s quit alcohol ….drinking it’s becoming an extreme sport."

However, little is known about when the now-viral video was taken.

Thanks to his huge social media following, the clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Netizens made it known that alcohol manufacturers should be regulated.

Others gave his advice a nod while making it known that punitive measures should be taken and put in place to curb alcohol abuse, and fake alcohol flooding the market.

Some noted that drinking alcohol was not bad, but abusing alcohol was a concerning problem in the country.

Others blamed fake alcohol flooding the market, as privy to alcohol related problems, from illness to accidents.

@ManimoDj commented:

"This is not good at all, who are they supplying?"

@InkosiYendawo_ commented:

"Quitting is the only option."

@TathametM commented:

"More talk on quitting alcohol please."

@MalusiMthembu_ posted:

"Time to drink the less popular alcohol or just quit."

@Boowa7 commented:

"Besides, there are a lot of fake alcohol out there, especially expensive brands."

L-Tido was spotted out and about.

L-Tido joins a host of celebrities who have urged South Africans to quit or be cautious when it comes to alcohol.

Fake alcohol worth over R25 billion floods the market every year

The publication has since noted that a fake alcohol wave has taken over South Africa.

A new report has it that nearly one in five alcoholic drinks in South Africa is fake.

Confirmed reports have it that some of the fake alcohol is ending up being sold in regular liquor stores and joints.

According to a study by Euromonitor International in partnership with the Drinks Federation of South Africa (DF-SA), fake alcohol is flooding the market like never before.

The trade is more than R25 billion, and the South African Revenue Authority is losing around R16.5 billion annually in unpaid excise duties.

Ntsiki Mazwai shares a word with the youth

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai addressed the concerning ‘alcohol’ problem among the youths in South Africa.

Her words came after a string of viral alcohol flex posts online amid a fake alcohol scare.

