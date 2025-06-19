DJ Karri took to X (Twitter) to express his disappointment after learning that Alostro has gone back to his old ways

He had previously attempted to locate him and found that he had moved back to his aunt's house

The celebrated DJ attempted to rehabilitate the man, but his efforts failed, and now Mzansi has comforted him

DJ Karri was very upset at Alostro after he returned to drugs. Image: DJKarri

Source: Instagram

South African musician DJ Karri took to X to express his dismay after learning that Alostro has gone back to his old ways. For those not in the loop, Alostro, real name Mohau Louis, is a recovering drug addict who went viral after being interviewed on a news platform on television.

DJ Karri speaks on Alostro

The DJ tried to rehabilitate Alostro and make him fit to enter the job market. But his efforts have clearly failed, as he is now back in the streets. He had begun his mission in 2024, and since then, he had been keeping track of his recovery.

Karri took Alostro for a complete makeover, by purchasing him new clothes and visiting Legends Barber for a haircut. He approached his family and offered to take him to a rehabilitation centre.

He did almost all he could for the man, who is recovering from a nyaope addiction, and even took him to a dentist.

DJ Karri has spoken about Alostro going MIA. Image: DJ Karri

Source: Instagram

Alostro vanishes after securing paycheck

The Pretoria-born DJ had previously attempted to locate the street-dweller and found that he had moved back to his aunt's house. This came after he vanished after securing his first paycheque.

No, he has taken to X to share a heartbroken emoji after he posted a video smoking on the streets. X user @Oracle5152 posted a video of Alostro excitedly screaming that he was free!

"You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it drink. LADGAC and DJ Karri tried their level best to help Alostro, but Street life is what he chose."

Mzansi reacts to Alostro going AWOL

Social media users were heartbroken for Alostro after he chose the path of drugs again.

@Mokgadi_Heart stated:

"There is only so much you can do."

@Ptsd_22 comforted:

"He chose his path, you did your part."

@TshegoRatsoana shared:

"Sorry about Karri."

@Ndi_Muvenda_ shared:

"This is sad to see, though. He was getting better there with the rehab."

@guaptatana replied:

"It’s hard to cope in this world sober, especially if you come from drugs."

@dikeledit7_2844 stated:

"You did your best, man."

@_mashesha laughed:

"If someone who’s on drugs never voluntarily asks for help and you choose to do everything to help without them asking to be helped, you will never win. Hear him saying he is free now."

@lungelomoss1 shared:

"Very sad and heartbreaking, doesn’t look like the same person at all."

