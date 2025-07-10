Iconic South African musician, Simphiwe Dana, is in Russia, where she's enjoying the weather and taking in the sights

She shared stunning photos on her X account, flaunting her well-toned legs, rocking an afrocentric hairstyle, with an iconic Russian building in the background

Simphiwe Dana took to her Instagram account on Thursday, 10 July 2025, and shared why she visited Russia

Veteran South African musician Simphiwe Dana is in her soft girl era, and we love that for her. The iconic songstress left social media buzzing after flaunting her well-toned physique in Russia.

Simphiwe Dana, who recently celebrated a career milestone, shared photos of herself in Russia. The Ndiredi songstress shared photos of herself with her hair in an iconic Afrocentric hairstyle while she posed by a popular Russian building.

Simphiwe Dana shows off legs in Russia

Simphiwe Dana took to her X account on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, and shared two pictures of her in Russia. In the caption accompanying the pictures, Simphiwe gushed over the weather in Moscow. The pictures were captioned:

“I chased the sun. Moscow, you beaut!”

In the pictures, Simphiwe Dana is rocking a short black dress. In a selfie, Simphiwe Dana is smiling from ear to ear with the iconic Znamensky Monastery Cathedral in the background.

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Simphiwe Dana's photos

In the comments section, several netizens complimented her look. Several netizens

@Ayindim_ asked:

“Legs out 😌♥️ Is it summer there? 😂”

@IssaNkanyiso gushed:

“Shoutout my sister. Representing South Africa in Russia. Tell Russians that we love them ♥️🧡”

@lungie_klaas said:

“Loved the show at Baxter Sisi. Lived up to all expectations. Dankie, Siyabulela.”

@Mphete_Kwetli asked:

“Where is the voice, Mama Africa? I wish I could hear you sing.”

@Andileh_M said:

“Slender sama catalogue ❤️🥰”

@Skhumbey87 gushed:

“Looking beautiful, Sisi👌🏽”

Simphiwe Dana enjoyed herself in Russia. Image: simphiwedana

Source: Instagram

Why Simphiwe Dana is in Russia

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, 10 July 2025, Simphiwe Dana shared why she visited Russia. She shared that she was in Moscow to perform at a festival.

In a post reflecting on her shows to commemorate her career milestone in Durban and Cape Town, Dana revealed that she would perform at the opening of Moya at the Chekhov International Festival in Moscow.

“As I prepare for the opening night of Moya at the Chekhov International Festival in Moscow, I’m reflecting on a successful run of my twentieth celebration in Durban and Cape Town. I am full of gratitude for the warm reception my audiences gave me, and I’ve taken all of that goodwill to Russia with me,” part of her post reads.

Simphiwe Dana shares painful betrayal

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Simphiwe Dana opened up about being wronged for the past five years.

She opened up about how someone close to her had betrayed her. Dana revealed that someone close to her stole something valuable. Simphiwe did not share details regarding the alleged theft.

She made it known that the incident had hurt her as the people or person were close to her.

