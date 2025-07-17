South African actors Zola Hashatsi and Mandla N recently mourned the death of Madluphuthu

The famous TV and social media personality reportedly passed away on Wednesday, 16 July 2025

The actors penned heartfelt messages on social media as they mourned the death of Oscar "Madluphuthu" Mgudlwa

South African actors mourned the death of Madluphuthu. Image: zola_hashatsi, mandla_n, real_madluphuthu

Source: Instagram

The death of popular TV and social media personality Oscar "Madluphuthu" Mgudlwa hit many people in the entertainment industry hard, and actors Zola Hashatsi and Mandla N mourned his death.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the TV presenter wrote that he is both touched and heartbroken after learning that Mgudlwa passed away on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

In his touching post, Hashatsi wrote:

"Totally heartbroken to announce the passing of our brother/ friend Oscar Madluphuthu Mgudlwa aka @RealMadluphuthu. Thank you for your talents and contribution to the industry. Rest well my brother, we had too much fun. May your family, friends and industry find healing."

See the post below:

Filmmaker and actor Mandla N also mourned the former Black Door star on his Instagram page as he posted a picture of them together and wrote:

"This one hit hard. Rest in peace my brother."

See the post below:

Mzansi also mourned Madluphuthu's death

Just as netizens learnt about the passing of the late Presley Chweneyagae, many of them were heartbroken after Madluphuthu's death was announced on social media, flooding the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Actress Dawn Thandeka King said:

"This is really heartbreaking."

ollie_olweto7 wrote:

"My Dad really spoke great about you, you made him a happy man through your good heart and the opportunities you gave him."

sonnyboy_nd commented:

"Rest well, my friend, till we meet again thespian."

mahlanguso responded:

"Eish heartfelt condolences grootman, on another note, thanks for believing Ku grootman @oscarmavoo. The multiple opportunities you shared. God bless you."

A look at Madluphuthu's career

Madluputhu is known for his work in the entertainment industry, including acting in popular TV shows such as My Sh*t Father, My Lotto Ticket, Madluphuthu 1, Madluphuthu 2, The Black Door, and Isitha, where he played the role of Jupiter.

The star also had a strong presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where he shares updates about his work and personal life. Oscar loved sharing hilarious skits on TikTok. Madluphuthu also has some musical collaborations, including the song Impilo with Leon Lee, Trademark, and Anjelic Voices.

Actor Mandla N mourned the death of Madluphuthu. Image: @mandla_n

Source: Twitter

