From DJ Black Coffee to Master KG: Real Names of South Africa's Favourite Artists
- Many South African artists have entered the entertainment industry with stage names instead of their real names
- These artists include DJ Black Coffee, Master KG, Zakes Bantwini, DJ Maphorisa, Moonchild Sanelly, and more
- Artists choose stage names for many reasons, one of them being the desire to create a persona
When scrolling for some entertaining news, people may see the names of local artists making headlines, be it for their music or the drama that comes with the profession.
However, do we know the celebrities' real names, the ones printed on their identity documents? Not the ones illuminating on big screens.
International award winners
Several South African artists have made Mzansi proud as they walked away with Grammys and BET awards over the past few years. Below is the list of some international award winners and their real names.
- DJ Black Coffee (Grammy Award-winning deep house and dance/electronic record producer): Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo
- Tyla (BET and Grammy Award-winning pop and amapiano singer-songwriter): Tyla Laura Seethal
- Zakes Bantwini (Grammy Award-winning dance/electronic record producer and singer): Zakhele Madida
- Nomcebo Zikode (Grammy Award-winning Afro-house singer-songwriter): Nomcebo Nothule Nkwanyana
- Makhadzi (BET Award-winning Venda pop singer-songwriter): Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona
- TxC (BET Award-winning amapiano DJ duo): Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke
More South African artists
While the above names and their work have been celebrated internationally, there are also Mzansi artists whose names we may not know, many of them who walked away with local awards.
- Cassper Nyovest (rapper, record producer and businessman): Refiloe Maele Phoolo
- Master KG (DJ and singer): Kgaogelo Moagi
- Nasty C (rapper and record producer): Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo
- Kwesta (rapper and songwriter): Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi
- Lady Du (amapiano singer-songwriter and businesswoman): Duduzile Ngwenya
- K.O (rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur): Ntokozo Mdluli
- DJ Maphorisa (amapiano DJ and record producer): Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe
- Kabza De Small (amapiano DJ and record producer): Kabelo Petrus Motha
- Sho Madjozi (rapper and singer): Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif
- Focalistic (rapper): Lethabo Sebestso
- Musa Keys (singer and record producer): Musa Appreciate Makamu
- Moonchild Sanelly (musician): Sanelisiwe Twisha
- DBN Gogo (DJ and music producer): Mandisa Radebe
- DJ Zinhle (DJ and businesswoman): Ntombezinhle Jiyane Mohosana
- Young Stunna (amapiano singer): Sandile Fortune Msimango
Why do artists use stage names?
There are many reasons why artists use stage names instead of their own. According to the website Backstage, those reasons include having a very popular or common name, the name is already linked to a celebrity, their name doesn't represent their desired persona, it's easier to use and understand, the desire to create a persona, or the need to protect their identity.
Dr Rebecca Malope's real name revealed
In an article published in October last year, Briefly News shared that South Africans were quite surprised when they found out the real name of charismatic gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope.
While her music may touch people's hearts and souls, her government name had many social media users in stitches. One person joked that their mother should not be let in on the news as it would ruin her.
