Many South African artists have entered the entertainment industry with stage names instead of their real names

These artists include DJ Black Coffee, Master KG, Zakes Bantwini, DJ Maphorisa, Moonchild Sanelly, and more

Artists choose stage names for many reasons, one of them being the desire to create a persona

DJ Black Coffee and Master KG are two of many South African artists who use stage names. Images: Alessandro Levati / Getty Images, @masterkgsa / Instagram

When scrolling for some entertaining news, people may see the names of local artists making headlines, be it for their music or the drama that comes with the profession.

However, do we know the celebrities' real names, the ones printed on their identity documents? Not the ones illuminating on big screens.

International award winners

Several South African artists have made Mzansi proud as they walked away with Grammys and BET awards over the past few years. Below is the list of some international award winners and their real names.

DJ Black Coffee (Grammy Award-winning deep house and dance/electronic record producer): Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo

(Grammy Award-winning deep house and dance/electronic record producer): Tyla (BET and Grammy Award-winning pop and amapiano singer-songwriter): Tyla Laura Seethal

(BET and Grammy Award-winning pop and amapiano singer-songwriter): Zakes Bantwini (Grammy Award-winning dance/electronic record producer and singer): Zakhele Madida

(Grammy Award-winning dance/electronic record producer and singer): Nomcebo Zikode (Grammy Award-winning Afro-house singer-songwriter): Nomcebo Nothule Nkwanyana

(Grammy Award-winning Afro-house singer-songwriter): Makhadzi (BET Award-winning Venda pop singer-songwriter): Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona

(BET Award-winning Venda pop singer-songwriter): TxC (BET Award-winning amapiano DJ duo): Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke

Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke from TXC won Best New International Act at the 2025 BET Awards, marking a significant achievement. Image: Emma McIntyre

More South African artists

While the above names and their work have been celebrated internationally, there are also Mzansi artists whose names we may not know, many of them who walked away with local awards.

Cassper Nyovest (rapper, record producer and businessman): Refiloe Maele Phoolo

(rapper, record producer and businessman): Master KG (DJ and singer): Kgaogelo Moagi

(DJ and singer): Nasty C (rapper and record producer): Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo

(rapper and record producer): Kwesta (rapper and songwriter): Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi

(rapper and songwriter): Lady Du (amapiano singer-songwriter and businesswoman): Duduzile Ngwenya

(amapiano singer-songwriter and businesswoman): K.O (rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur): Ntokozo Mdluli

(rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur): DJ Maphorisa (amapiano DJ and record producer): Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe

(amapiano DJ and record producer): Kabza De Small (amapiano DJ and record producer): Kabelo Petrus Motha

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have made many hits together, also calling themselves Scorpion Kings. Image: Gallo Images

Sho Madjozi (rapper and singer): Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif

(rapper and singer): Focalistic (rapper): Lethabo Sebestso

(rapper): Musa Keys (singer and record producer): Musa Appreciate Makamu

(singer and record producer): Moonchild Sanelly (musician): Sanelisiwe Twisha

(musician): DBN Gogo (DJ and music producer): Mandisa Radebe

(DJ and music producer): DJ Zinhle (DJ and businesswoman): Ntombezinhle Jiyane Mohosana

(DJ and businesswoman): Young Stunna (amapiano singer): Sandile Fortune Msimango

Why do artists use stage names?

There are many reasons why artists use stage names instead of their own. According to the website Backstage, those reasons include having a very popular or common name, the name is already linked to a celebrity, their name doesn't represent their desired persona, it's easier to use and understand, the desire to create a persona, or the need to protect their identity.

Dr Rebecca Malope's real name revealed

In an article published in October last year, Briefly News shared that South Africans were quite surprised when they found out the real name of charismatic gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope.

While her music may touch people's hearts and souls, her government name had many social media users in stitches. One person joked that their mother should not be let in on the news as it would ruin her.

