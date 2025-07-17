Actress and singer Itumeleng Bokaba shared a fresh update in her court case against podcast host Nota Baloyi

Bokaba revealed that the court granted her a protection order and issued a suspended warrant of arrest against Baloyi

Itu Bokaba also clarified the confusion concerning the withdrawal of rape charges against Nota Baloyi

Itumeleng Bokaba broke her silence on the Nota Baloyi rape case. Image:itubokaba_sa, lavidanota

The legal battle between outspoken podcast host Nota Baloyi and actress Itumeleng Bokaba is far from over. Bokaba, also known as Okashii, shared a new update regarding the case on her Instagram account.

It seems Nota Baloyi might have celebrated too prematurely after Itumeleng Bokaba reportedly withdrew the rape charges against him. The latest update from Bokaba shows that while she may not be pursuing the charges against him, she is taking every precaution to make sure Nota Baloyi doesn’t harm her.

Itu Bokaba granted suspended warrant of arrest against Nota

Taking to her verified Instagram account on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Itumeleng Bokaba shared that the court had granted her a protection order and suspended warrant of arrest against Nota Baloyi. The uBettina Wethu star shared a picture of herself flanked by her two legal representatives.

In the caption, Itumeleng Bokaba hailed the development as a victory. She shared brief details about the suspended warrant of arrest, which she said would be activated if Nota Baloyi violated the terms of the protection order, which she didn’t disclose.

“Today, the court granted my protection order and issued a warrant of arrest, suspended, but ready to activate if the order is violated. Now I’m protected by more than just my voice, I’m protected by the law,” she wrote.

Bokaba also shared a word of encouragement to women in similar situations to hers.

“To every woman fighting to be heard: I see you. I am you. And I’m standing for us,” she added.

She concluded her message by expressing gratitude to God, her ancestors and every individual who believed her from the day she opened a case against Nota.

“Thank you, God, thank you ancestors, thank you to every soul that stood by me when I couldn’t stand on my own,” Itumeleng Bokaba said.

See the post below:

Itumeleng Bokaba clarifies withdrawal of charges against Nota Baloyi

Netizens filled the comments section with messages of support. Itumeleng Bokaba also took time to clarify any confusion regarding her case against Nota Baloyi. Responding to a query from a social media user “@thandokuhlemabaso_ _, Bokaba clarified that the charges were temporarily withdrawn and she plans to refile them again. The response read:

“@thandokuhlemabaso_temporarily, as I mentioned before, I ran out of emotional, psychological, financial energy to fight, so I had to reprioritise so my daughter can go to school, when I’m ready I’m coming back for season 2, it’s not over. That’s what he wants people to believe, that they were dropped they were not dropped I withdrew momentarily and even stated it but people don’t listen.”

Itumeleng Bokaba cleared the air regarding the Nota Baloyi rape case. Image: itubokaba_sa, lavidanota

Nota Baloyi filed for protection order against Itu Bokaba

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was also granted a protection order against Itumeleng Bokaba.

After Bokaba reported him to the police, Baloyi filed for a protection order. The controversial podcast host also shared evidence refuting her claims that he forced himself on her.

According to WhatsApp screenshots shared on X, Nota claimed that the incident happened at his house, but they agreed to sleep together.

