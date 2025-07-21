KZN Health MEC at the Centre of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's Axing From Vuma FM

It is alleged that the KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane was the main reason that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was dismissed from Vuma FM

This week, Jacinta issued a statement announcing her axing from the radio station after being on the airwaves for six years

Sources revealed the alleged reasons Nomagugu Simelane wanted Ngobese-Zuma off the radio station

KZN Health MEC was allegedly the reason Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma got fired from Vuma FM. Image: Jacinta Ngobese

Source: Instagram

It seems as though there is more to Jacinta Ngobese's sudden dismissal from the KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station, Vuma FM.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was allegedly fired from the radio station without proper reasoning provided to her. In a statement on Sunday, 20 July 2025, Jacinta revealed that she suspects her involvement with the March in March movement might have been the main cause.

The former Cruise with Ngobese-Zuma presenter founded the movement to fight illegal immigration. She hosted the show weekdays from 9 am to 12 pm for nearly six years.

The reason behind Jacinta's axing revealed

According to Sunday World, the KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane pressured the radio station to fire Ngobese-Zuma. The March in March movement has actively campaigned against illegal immigration. The most recent protests were at Addington Hospital in Durban. Simelane voiced her disapproval of the protests. This negatively impacted her as netizens questioned her stance.

The news publication quoted a senior official at the radio station alleging that Simelane threatened to cut government advertising from the station if Ngobese-Zuma was not fired.

“She made it clear that if the station did not dismiss her, she would not only withdraw Department of Health adverts but also persuade other KZN government departments to do the same,” the source said.

Vuma FM allegedly relies heavily on government advertising to stay afloat. This led to the stations' "hands being tied."

Jacinta was allegedly informed on 15 July 2025 that she would be let go. She had expected to discuss her contract renewal. However, she was informed that she would be fired abruptly.

However, the spokesperson for the KZN MEC denied the office's involvement in this, saying their primary focus is on protecting public health.

Jacinta slams her dismissal

Reacting to the dismissal in her lengthy statement, Jacinta said she greatly served the station and was dedicated to her work. She also mentioned how she turned down numerous offers from other radio stations, because she remained loyal to Vuma FM.

“I served the station with dedication, commitment and tenacity. Rejected many offers primarily because VUMA FM was my second home. On Tuesday, 15th July 2025, I received a letter from my Employer, terminating my employment contract without any reasons given to me. It has come to my attention that a complaint was brought by an external entity or individual. I shall not deal with the details of that complaint at this stage.”

Ntsiki shares thoughts on empty hospitals

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a viral video showing a clean and quiet South African hospital allegedly emptied after Operation Dudula members removed foreign nationals.

Operation Dudula, led by Zandile Dabula, sparked debate by chasing non-South Africans from hospitals. Social media users shared mixed reactions to Ntsiki's comment on the trending hospital video.

Source: Briefly News