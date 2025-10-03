South African producer and DJ Prince Kaybee paid tribute to his late mother a month after she passed away

In a post shared on X, Prince Kaybee opened up and shared details of the moment his mother passed away

Social media users responded with words of comfort, sharing their own stories of grief and loss

Prince Kaybee opened up about his mother's final day. Image: princekaybee_sa

Renowned producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee remembered his mother a month after her passing and shared tragic details about her death.

Prince Kaybee’s mother’s death was first confirmed by Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene. After laying his mother to rest, the DJ has been candid about the impact her death has had on him and previously questioned God’s existence in a passionate rant on his official X (Twitter) account.

Prince Kaybee remembers his mom a month after her passing

On Thursday, 2 October 2025, Prince Kaybee took to his X account and shared that it had been a month since his mother breathed her last. The Gugulethu hitmaker, who previously shared details about his mother’s final days, opened up about the day she died, sharing details that left South Africans emotional.

In his post celebrating his mother, Prince Kaybee revealed how he tried to resuscitate his mother without success. The post was captioned:

“A month since the passing of the goat, MY MOTHER❤️It was on this day, around this time, when she lost all control of her body, unable to respond to my efforts of trying to resuscitate her.”

Social media reacts as Prince Kaybee recounts mom's final day

In the comments, social media users comforted Prince Kaybee and shared how they also handled the death of their loved ones.

Here are some of the comments:

@Uncensored_Gang said:

“That last statement literally traumatised me. I don't think that I could handle such.”

@PeterPappii shared:

“No words can ever describe this pain, nothing will make it feel better, and it doesn’t get better. I lost my mom in February this year. You are not alone, and you shouldn’t be alone; have people around you.”

@TondeGonzo recounted:

“It’s always difficult to understand loss, especially of a dear mom. Went through the same kinda situation last year when my wife lost all her mobility, only to realise she'd suffered clot-induced multiple strokes. Went on to lose her later- the feeling is inexplicable. Sorry for your loss and MHSRIP🙏”

@makhemap290 advised:

“One day at a time, bro. It happened to me in 2002, and I haven't healed and been normal about it ever since, but I just learned to live with it and accept it, otloba shap bro just keep praying in your corner.🙏”

@DevonS1427 said:

“My condolences. The pain will ease with time, but it never goes away. The loss of a MOM is way more than anything else in this world, believe me when I say so, but just remember she lives within you and through you on a daily so you should never forget that❤️♥️🙏🕊️”

Social media comforted Prince Kaybee after he opened up about his mum's final day. Image: princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee shares throwback picture with late mom

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee posted a loving throwback picture of his younger self and his late mother.

Kaybee shared a touching throwback picture of himself and his "oulady" on 8 September. Fans and followers were moved to tears by Kaybee's touching post and sent comforting words amid his heartache.

