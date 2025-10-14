Popular reality TV stars Melany "Mel" Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen recently opened up about their podcast

The South African couple explained on their Facebook and Instagram pages why they launched their channel

Fans of the reality TV stars recently took to their social media posts to comment on their response

South African couple Peet and Melany "Mel" Viljoen have reacted to media reports that their podcast channel has flopped.

The reality TV stars, who recently relocated to the Unites of America, defended their YouTube channel this past week on their social media channels.

The reality TV star shared a video on her Instagram account on Monday, 13 October 2025, reacting to reports that her YouTube channel is not successful.

The post is captioned: "Media thinks the Afrikaner is too weak to adapt in America."

In the clip, the Viljoens reveal that their podcast is 2 weeks old, they don't need viewers, and they created the podcast to reach the right people.

South Africans respond to the Viljoens post

Leslie Jacobs replied:

" I am wishing you guys all the best in the United States of America."

Rensche Bougas commented:

"I am enjoying your podcast a lot."

Devon Hofmeyr replied:

"Melany, you are a champ! We who know you know who and what you are. Keep it going."

Suzet Kotze said:

"I am too poor to talk here. But I like how Peet says things. He is so straightforward and honest. Mel, you are awesome."

Sherleez Venter wrote:

"There are a lot of stories in South Africa that our president is also involved in. I would love it if you made such videos as well."

Marelize Lisa Jacobs replied:

"Aai Mel, I need a makeover. Lol, you are soo far away now! I also need your husband to help me get rid of my abusive husband, please!"

GD Booysen reacted:

"I hope the people see the corruption that you are scratching open. Thank you for your work."

Charlotte Du Toit wrote:

"It's funny what the truth can do. This just turns everything upside down. Good for you. Believe you will reach great heights there on the other side of the water."

Minda Cronje said:

"Babysitter, with that wrong attention, the bomb is going to drop on you. Just believe yourselves. Good luck!"

Makkie Carstens reacted:

"You are beautiful, you too, good luck with what you are doing."

