Social media sensation Alostro recently made headlines online after a video of him went viral

An online user posted a clip which showed the popular street dweller performing at an unknown pub

Many netizens were stunned after seeing this, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Alostro was seen performing in front of live audience. Image: @propaganda_pretoria

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Alostro never ceases to amaze us on social media. The popular street dweller went viral online after a video of him behind the mic became a topic among many netizens.

On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, an online user @Ndi_Muvenda_ decided to share a clip of the social media sensation who previously accused DJ Karri of exploiting him, performing in front of a live audience at an unknown pub on X (formerly Twitter).

However, this wasn't the first time Alostro made headlines, as in August 2025, a hilarious video of him on a treadmill that had many netizens dying of laughter had gone viral on social media.

Watch the clip below:

SA react to Alostro performing at a pub

Shortly after the video of Alostro performing at a pub circulated on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AmyourFollower joked:

"At least he doesn't have tattoos and he seems to be harmless."

@my_azania said:

"Please don't tell me that Alostro is still doing drugs. Please don't tell me people support Alostro while they know he's still doing drugs."

@Andy_Buck_ commented:

"At least he's not trying to kill his fans."

@therealmashsa stated:

"Alostro is definitely living his dream."

@phoswa_aya5636 mentioned:

"That girl looking at Alostro, you can tell she can give him some, akekho that bad chommie."

@Hlolo59 replied:

"Never thought I will live to witness humanity getting to this extent."

@biccapital tweeted:

"There's too much happening in this country; we are a fertile ground for all the confusion we find ourselves in."

@Stapura2024 shared:

"Seriously, in South Africa, poverty and boredom are a choice, bandla."

Fans are stunned to see Alostro performing. Image: @propaganda_pretoria

Source: Instagram

Who is Alostro?

Alostro, born Mohau Louis, has become a vibrant force in South Africa as a social media personality, musician, and entrepreneur. His inspiring journey from addiction to success, with DJ Karri by his side, has captured public attention.

Recently, he has dived into new business ventures like merchandise and event planning, while also dropping fresh tracks. Alostro first rose to fame during the COVID-19 lockdown, when his story of overcoming drug addiction with DJ Karri's support resonated with many.

DJ Karri takes action to help addicts like Alostro

Briefly News previously reported that after Alostro's viral videos, in 2024, DJ Karri took Alostro for a makeover, updating his wardrobe and visiting Legends Barber for a clean shave. Surprisingly, the help did not end there as the star took to social media to track down his family before he was admitted into rehab.

At the time he posted, after visiting a dentist with Alostro. In recent years, DJ Karri has proved to many that he is more than a celebrity with his life away from the spotlight. He has also helped troubled former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu.

Source: Briefly News