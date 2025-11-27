Kwesta featured in a Nando's advertisement, using his hit Spirit as the soundtrack

The campaign highlighted everyday South African moments, including a viral clip of Nando's worker Rachel whose voice mirrors Kwesta's

Kwesta addressed viewers in a promotional video, encouraging them to share what makes them uniquely South African

Kwesta, the award-winning rapper behind timeless tracks like Ngud collaborated with Nando's in a new advertisement that captures South Africa's vibrant identity through humor and everyday stories.

Released in mid-November 2025, the ad uses Kwesta's hit Spirit as its backbone, blending its uplifting lyrics with visuals of local quirks.

Kwesta, who recently spoke up about Nota's role in his career, appeared directly in the promo video, seated at a table as a burger meal arrives, prompting him to reflect on national pride.

The ad revives the story of Rachel, a Nando's employee whose deep voice went viral in July 2025 after a TikTok clip surfaced, sparking comparisons to Kwesta's husky timbre.

Fans initially suspected AI trickery, but Kwesta confirmed the resemblance by visiting her at work, turning the moment into a feel-good meet-up that trended nationwide.

Here is the video:

The video calls for fan participation

In the 30-second TikTok promo, Kwesta chuckles while watching Rachel's viral clip on his phone, the footage playing her ordering with that unmistakable gravelly tone.

He addresses viewers directly and asks:

"Have you guys, at any point, asked yourselves 'what makes us 'us' [South African]?"

Afterward, he invites viewers:

"Send a 15-second video tagging me and @nandos_southafrica to let us know."

As he speaks, a steaming plate of peri-peri chicken and chips slides into frame, tying the message to Nando's bold flavours.

Fans embrace the nostalgic nod

The promo exploded online, getting a lot of views as Mzansi relived Rachel's story and Kwesta's charm. Comments flooded in, blending nostalgia with calls to join the challenge. One user, @omphile_O gushed:

"Kwesta and Rachel together again?"

Another one,@jayjay121, wrote:

"That voice twin thing still gets me! Nando's, you nailed it."

@Thando said:

"Spirit in 2025? Timeless. Now, pass the peri-peri chips."

Sceptics chimed in, too. @Bluemoon posted:

"Love the ad, but Rachel deserves her own track with Kwesta!"

Ad sparks national reflection

Nando's, long masters of cheeky SA storytelling, uses this spot to reclaim "proudly local" amid global chains. Rachel's participation in the advert adds authenticity to the video. In the end, Kwesta's question stays lingering: What makes us "us"?

Kwesta's biggest collaboration is his marriage

As far as business collabs go, Kwesta has had more than he probably can remember now. But the rapper has proved that even beyond business, he can collab. Think of his marriage and parenthood, which he often gives fans a front row seat to by publicly sharing about them.

Briefly News previously reported that the Mayibabo hitmaker recently celebrated over a decade in a relationship with his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, and five years of marriage to her.

