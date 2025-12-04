A popular podcaster publicly shared a list of seven people he will no longer interview on his platform

The podcaster disclosed the reason his friend and frequent collaborator, Nota Baloyi and Gareth Cliff were included on the list

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed opinions, with some questioning the ban on people he had previously interviewed

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular podcaster shared why he will never interview Gareth Cliff, Nota Baloyi and six others. Image: lavidanota/Instagram, GodPenuel/X, grcliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

A prominent podcast host has shared why renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff and several other public figures are banned from his platform. The podcaster also shared why they fell out with a close friend, who is also on the list of guests they have decided not to sit down for an interview with until something changes.

On Tuesday, 3 December 2025, Penuel Mlotshwa shared a lengthy post on his X (Twitter) account. He shared a list of six people he won’t be inviting on his podcast, Konvo Show. Surprisingly, the list included his friend and collaborator, Nota Baloyi.

Penuel Mlotshwa shares why Gareth Cliff and six others are banned from his platform

Penuel shared that Nota would not appear on his podcast because of his disrespect and disloyalty. The post was captioned:

“Nota Baloyi: Repeatedly disrespecting me personally, my family, & lying about my personal life.”

Apart from Nota Baloyi, Penuel Mlotshwa said Gareth Cliff is banned from his podcast because he has openly supported Donald Trump. The post was captioned:

“Gareth Cliff: Seemingly also riding the Trump train to make it seem like White South Africans are under attack, and undertones of undermining Black people in general.”

The list also included Zimbabwean Rutendo Matinyarare, Rob Hersov, Ernst van Zyl, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and Ernst Roets.

Penuel said that this was not an exhaustive list of people whom he won’t invite on his podcast. In his parting remarks, he said everyone is entitled to an opinion, but he has chosen to distance himself from guests whose views no longer align with his.

He also made it clear that he won’t invite people just for clout or numbers.

“I could easily sit with these guys and argue with them for views, but that's not what I'm about. And I'm happy to not engage them directly because it won't achieve anything. I've seen this via engagements we've had online. Those who support them are free to do so. And watch them on other platforms, with other hosts/guests. We're not all the same, of course,” part of the post read.

Read the full post below:

SA reacts to Penuel Mlotshwa banning Nota Baloyi and Gareth Cliff

The comments section soon filled up with mixed reactions. Some people praised him for taking a stand, while others questioned how he could ban individuals he had previously featured on his platform.

Here are some of the comments:

@SlayingGoliath said:

“The Black Pen’s Blacklist.”

@Seeyarrr asked:

“With @lavidaNOTA, is it disrespect when he disagrees with your views and stance on life & other things, or is there something deeper, we do not know? Don't catch feelings, man, qina ndoda!”

@WordBrushKing shared:

“But all these people you mentioned are your friends you invited then in your podcast & agreed with their views, thina senzentoni ngalo mba?”

@msmonakhisi remarked:

“As for Rutendo, it has been long overdue.”

@Mnu_Mpofana suggested:

“You can interview them with an unapologetic fact-checker who will show verified stats of whether their claims are true or not.”

Penuel Mlotshwa's blacklist sparked a heated discussion online. Image: GodPenuel

Source: Twitter

Sizwe Dhlomo shares musicians he won't play on his show

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo disclosed the two musicians he will never play during his slot on Kaya FM.

Dhlomo turned down pleas to include the two artists on his playlist for his show SizTheWorld. Several social media users accused Sizwe Dhlomo of being a hypocrite, while others praised him for setting a standard.

Source: Briefly News