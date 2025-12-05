Popular South African media personalities have recently celebrated their children’s academic wins on social media

Anele Mdoda, Bokang Montjane and Khuli Chana excitedly shared their bundle of joys’ achievements at their schools’ prize-giving ceremonies

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to children’s successes in academics

It's that time of the year when many parents beam with pride and joy as their kids get awarded for their excellent school work during the course of the year, and many of our popular celebrities have been sharing their kids' wins on social media.

According to News24, Anele Mdoda, Bokang Montjane and Khuli Chana excitedly shared with their fans and followers about the prizes their bambinos got during their schools' prize-giving ceremonies.

Former Miss SA and new national director of Miss Universe South Africa, Bokang Motjane, shared an emotional Instagram post about her autistic son receiving awards at his school. She had also mentioned how proud she was of him.

She wrote:

"Last week Friday, I was the proudest mommy in the whole world… A PROUD AUTISM MOMMY TO THE MOST INCREDIBLE BOY IN THE WORLD. To think there was a time all I begged God for was to simply hear how your voice sounds, praying to just hear you say mommy or I love you, and today here you are, ngwanaka… 10 years later, and we continue to be proud of you.

"I know God lives and God loves and God is faithful because of you, ngwanaka. Our journey with you has taught me so much about myself, life and God's promises and how God is indeed always in control. Congratulations on a great performance at school this year, for being so disciplined and dedicated to your schoolwork. Your discipline is unmatched. Never a minute late in doing your homework and all your chores, I’m glad you know that hard work pays !!! We are so proud of you."

See the post below:

Anele Mdoda celebrates her son's hockey award

Another celebrity who never shies away from showing off her son and always celebrating his wins is the popular media personality Anele Mdoda. On Monday, 1 December 2025, the star shared a funny post about how her son didn't want her at the prize-giving ceremony because she would shout a certain phrase.

She wrote:

"Also, Alakhe asked that I get escorted out of his awards assembly because I shouted SIIIIIX SEVEEEEEEN at the top of my lungs after he was awarded a hockey award, so they can shout it, but it’s off limits to us… hokay."

See the post below:

Even the popular Motswako rapper Khuli Chana also shared an Instagram story where he shared some precious moments with his daughter, Nia.

