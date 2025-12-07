Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni recently warmed hearts all over the internet once again after returning home

Qhawekazi Mazaleni made her way back to the Eastern Cape after being crowned as Miss South Africa, and her people celebrated

Videos showed Miss South Africa's official homecoming in her native province touched many people

Miss South Africa was recently showered with more love following her victory in the beauty pageant. Qhawekazi Mazaleni is originally from the Eastern Cape, eDutywa. The Mbashe municipality erupted to celebrate her in her ancestral home on 6 December 2025.

Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni arrived at the Eastern Cape for her homecoming in Dutywa. Image: @qhawemazaleni

Source: Instagram

Videos of Dutywa residents welcoming the new Miss South Africa back to her hometown received a lot of attention. South Africans commented on the video of Miss South Africa 2025, raving about her beauty and humility.

In videos on social media by @allthingsmisssa and @village_artists9, Qhawekazi Mazaleni officially arrived home in the Eastern Cape. She was warmly welcomed by officials in Mbashe Municipality. Miss SA was treated to an orator's poem, which highlighted what a big inspiration she was for girls in Dutywa. Miss South Africa's sister, Homba Mazaleni, who was a Miss South Africa 2023 finalist, was also part of the celebrations.

Qhawekazi and Homba Mazaleni are sisters and have both competed for Miss SA, and one was crowned in 2025. Image: Homba_mazaleni

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Homba celebrated her sister's big achievement and was by her side for the homecoming. Watch one of the videos Homba shared of their experience in Dutywa below:

Dutywa welcomes Miss South Africa home

Qhawekazi Mazaleni's reign as Miss South Africa is only starting. Many South Africans look forward to everything she has to offer. The beauty queen received a little prayer for being an inspiring role model. Watch videos by @allthingsmisssa and @village_artists9 of Miss South Africa in the Eastern Cape below:

Thato YaModimo Dlalisa was touched by the video of the poem for Qhawe:

"Why am I crying ❤️🥹"

ZONKE wrote:

"Oh what a beautiful name❤️🥰"

Maskay34 appreciated Miss SA's umbaco outfit:

"Nice to be African, 👌"

💜Glamour💜 was pleased by Homba's presence:

"Homba is such a spirit animal ❤🔥love their energy."

Hope Ndinga🇿🇦 added:

"So happy Homba that you were part of that moment and enjoying it with your sister 🥹. Surely feels surreal 💗¿! Epitome of a beautiful family."

Mbalim7 🦅🦅🦅 added:

"Homba deserves the blue lights, she's such a vibe 🥰🤩"

Itu Daisy Makgato 🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"I get more excited about Homba's reaction 😭🥰"

Sibu was pleased to see Qhawe as Miss SA:

"As a girlie from eDutywa, I’m so emotional bethuna. pleased Qhawe🥺"

Phindile Mazibuko was moved to see Qhawe and Homba:

"Why am I crying ke mna?? 😭 🥰🥰 Homba is the sister everyone deserves 🔥🔥🔥🔥 This sibling love is over anything and everything 🔥❤💯"

Lungile gushed over Qhawekazi's family:

"I love this family maarn, just pure energy 🤗🤗🥰🥰🥰🤗🤗🤗. Homba please the day you decide to do an end-of-year party, please invite me with my empty videos".

Petrol attendants swoon as Miss SA finalist pulls up

Briefly News previously reported that a Miss South Africa finalist captured the hearts of Mzansi after a video of her breathtaking entrance at a petrol station went viral, leaving petrol attendants stunned by her elegance and charm.

In the widely shared clip, the young beauty queen stepped out of a shop wearing a striking black ball gown that instantly turned heads.

One petrol attendant, in particular, couldn’t hide his admiration. In the video posted by TikTok user @marekakarabo on 19 November 2025, he is seen holding up the back of her gown to prevent it from touching the ground.

Source: Briefly News