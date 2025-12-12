A viral video of controversial DJ Hazel Mahazard calling Mihlali Ndamase stupid has gained traction on social media

This follows Mihlali's past remarks about her former lover Leeroy Sidambe, where she called him a host of homophobic slurs

SA responded to the video by defending Mihlali Ndamase from the harsh words of Hazel Mahazard while she was on a podcast

South African media personality Mihlali Ndamase was recently trolled online by a controversial DJ, Hazel Mahazard.

In a viral video, Hazel Mahazard was speaking to other podcast hosts, and they discussed Mihlali and her previous remarks about her ex, Leeroy Sidambe.

What Hazel said about Mihlali

In the video, the hosts were discussing Mihlali's relationship drama with her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe.

"People are offended because she called Leeroy Sidambe 'after 9,' Hazel said.

"That girl is dumb. That girl is the epitome of beauty with no brains; she is stupid. She really is not smart. It's not like she is pretending; it is just the way she is," the post reads.

Things turned sour between Mihlali Ndamase and Leeory, where she made allegations of abuse. He clapped back with a statement, denying these claims and accusing Mihlali of being under the influence.

Ndamase went on live, and she said she was shocked by these claims. However, she went on and made even more damaging claims about Leeroy's alleged sexual orientation.

The video was shared by @ThisIsColbert on X.

"BEEF? 'Mihlali is the epitome of beauty with no brains; she’s dumb. Ke stlaela.' Hazel Mahazard," the X blogger wrote.

Watch the X video below:

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@zeezybby asked:

"The same Mihlali who has 3 businesses?"

@Ledwabajahiem claimed:

"One day, people on these podcasts will get hurt."

@Dawgteabagg asked:

"Yena is she clever to date Prince KB on Twitter?"

@catanaco12 stated:

"It’s always these types of women. Lave Mihlali alone."

@tswanafied_ reacted:

"Lol, they said she got a qualification for stupidity."

Leeroy made several allegations of abuse, saying Mihlali left 78 missed calls on his phone. Following the backlash regarding her remarks, Mihlali released a statement, apologising to the community.

“I would like to apologise to the LGBTQIA+ family. My intention was not to harm or offend with the phrases used during my life. I acknowledge that a significant portion of my support comes from the LGBTQIA+ community, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the love and support you have shown me since the beginning of my career.”

Just recently, Mihlali's hit list went viral. Her nemesis, Musa Khawula, alleged that the list of Mihlali was associated with.

