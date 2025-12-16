South African singer MaWhoo is facing backlash for claiming that several American rappers had been contacting her

According to the Bengicela hitmaker, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne had slid into her DMs; however, not everyone was buying her story

Social media erupted with vibrant reactions to MaWhoo's claims, with many people convinced she had been duped by frauds

MaWhoo spoke about the top American celebrities sending her messages.

A video of MaWhoo claiming that she's being contacted by several top rappers has resurfaced and is once again making the rounds on social media.

During her interview on The L-Tido Podcast in March 2024, the singer revealed that she had received messages on her Instagram page from the likes of rappers Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

The conversation started when MaWhoo explained the origin name of one of her projects, What A Time To Be Alive, with L-Tido revealing that it was also the title of rappers Drake and Future's joint album. This led to the singer name-dropping some of the men in her DMs.

"I don't usually screenshot my DMs, but there's Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. I do get messages from these big stars, but I'm not one to brag about it."

The singer, who is famous not only for her incredible music but also for her striking good looks, also mentioned Jay-Z's name, and while he is hardly active on social media, she did not confirm whether he, too, had been messaging her.

MaWhoo claims Rick Ross and Lil Wayne have sent her messages on Instagram.

While she did not disclose the contents of the messages, MaWhoo alluded to the rappers merely complimenting her looks, saying she was open to having conversations with them, "As long as we don't talk about music."

Her statements were met with vibrant reactions from the online community, with many people quick to dismiss her claims.

Watch MaWhoo's interview below.

Social media erupts over MaWhoo claims

The jokes were flying, and online users did not hesitate in poking holes in MaWhoo's claims, with many suggesting that the singer may have been misled by fake accounts posing as Lil Wayne and Rick Ross to lure vulnerable and unsuspecting individuals. Read some of their messages below.

97VHOPE wrote:

"Those were definitely fake accounts."

uncleoceans claimed:

"That Jay account was probably scammers."

itsssthulsss said:

"If this turns out to be a lie, that’s genuinely wild. Like, why would you just wake up and lie unprovoked?"

Sanelisiwe_asi posted:

"I believe the Rick Ross one, the other two without proof are null and void."

Social media believes that MaWhoo was scammed by fraudsters posing as Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

cheese4x was not convinced:

"You expect me to believe that 60-year-old Jay-Z is sliding in DMs?"

SA_Shinobi818 speculated:

"Probably a Jay-Z account based in Nigeria."

motherboarddoc joked:

"I also receive DMs from Beyonce wanting me to join Forex."

Matt_Mogotlane demanded:

"L-Tido should have asked for receipts. I don't believe her."

