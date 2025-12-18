Media personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is demanding that the government declare a state of emergency on illegal immigration after DJ Warras' death

The popular activist has organised a march on Friday, 19 December 2025, in honour of the late DJ

South Africans took to social media to comment on Ngobese-Zuma's upcoming march

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's organises a Black Friday March in honour of DJ Warras. Images: JacintaNgobeseZuma

Activist and TV personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has organised a march to honour Warris Stock, known as DJ Warras, who passed away on 16 December 2025.

The former YFM made headlines this week when his old social media posts about protecting himself with guns resurfaced online.

TshisaLIVE reported on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, that the Ngobese-Zuma is pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to call for the declaration of a state of emergency in the wake of the death of DJ Warras.

The late TV personality was reportedly gunned down in Johannesburg during an alleged eviction showdown.

Ngobese-Zuma reveals to the publication that Stock's company was responsible for fighting corruption and criminal activities linked to hijacked buildings and illegal operations.

“Friday 19th December, let’s take it to the damm streets! We demand the government declare a state of emergency on illegal immigration and justice for Warras and all whistleblowers," said Ngobese-Zuma.

Social media channel @PSAFLIVE shared on its X account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, that the former radio personality has organised a march to honour Warras.

"Jacinta Mangobese Zuma has organised a Black Friday March that has been scheduled for the 19 December 2025, in honour of the fallen soldier DJ Warras," said the channel.

South Africans react to Ngobese-Zuma's march on social media

@Blaq_Ston said:

"And we should, if we don't show how angry we are, our government will not take us seriously, and we will lose our brothers and sisters like flies in our own country for trying to do what our government should be doing."

@musa_mansa wrote:

"Jozi is about to become a warzone. Those hijacked buildings are about to be empty. There is nothing the human rights commission can do now. The government’s slow-moving processes are to blame here. They could have prevented this."

@PrinceMalose reacted:

"Enough walking around with boards in this heat, can we Nepal the Union building already?"

@save_jozi replied:

"Our country is gone. These people left their countries and invaded our country."

@NdlovukaGatshen said:

"Not acknowledging the presence of the mafia that is killing people is not only stupid but idiotic as well. How will immigration matter solve criminal syndicates that are being perpetuated by South African criminals going to solve these killings problems?"

@sndlazi responded:

"How many people must die now for us to stand up?"

@Footprints2040 wrote:

"I fully support. No time to celebrate this festive season, we're at war and our politicians have sold us."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma to honour DJ Warras with a march. Image: Shady_lurker

DJ Warras commented on his death in November 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented radio personality DJ Warras commented on his death back in November 2025, before he was gunned down on 16 December 2025.

The media personality also revealed how he would protect himself in Johannesburg days before his death.

South Africans on social media paid tribute to the fan-favourite media personality, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

