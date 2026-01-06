An old TikTok video of Thuli Phongolo handling a firearm at a shooting range resurfaced on X amid her ongoing feud with Cyan Boujee

The clip prompted humorous warnings that "someone is not safe," with fans joking about threats to Cyan or Thuli's ex, DJ Maphorisa

The beef escalated after Cyan mocked Thuli's past stage fall and blamed her "ancestors" for Cyan's own slip at Maphorisa's PorryLand event

Mzansi's social media streets heated up as an archived video of actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo at a shooting range made the rounds once more.

Originally posted on TikTok, the footage shows Thuli confidently aiming and firing a rifle at Waterfall Arms and Outdoor in what appears to be a controlled training session.

"Thuli P is learning how to shoot👀. Someone is not safe."

The timing couldn't be more dramatic, coming hot on the heels of Thuli's public spat with controversial influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee.

Fans quickly linked the resurfaced clip to the beef, turning it into a meme fest with playful threats aimed at Cyan or Thuli's ex-boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa.

Beef boils over from stage mishaps

The feud kicked off when Cyan took a tumble during her set at DJ Maphorisa's PorryLand event in late December 2025.

A video of the fall went viral, showing Cyan slipping mid-performance.

Instead of brushing it off, Cyan shaded Thuli by blaming her "ancestors working overtime" or an "underground gang" for sending bad vibes that caused the mishap.

This was a direct jab at Thuli's own infamous stage fall earlier in 2025 at one of Maphorisa's gigs, where she tripped while dancing.

Thuli, known for her roles in Generations: The Legacy and her DJ career, didn't let it slide.

The actress, who recently trended after trying a viral dance move, hit back on social media, calling out Cyan's "fake" persona and accusing her of seeking clout. Cyan fired back, defending her authenticity and escalating the trash talk.

The exchange divided Mzansi, with some siding with Thuli's grace under fire and others backing Cyan's bold energy.

Fans joke about "target practice"

Comments under the shooting video post leaned into the humour, with many teasing that Thuli was prepping for "revenge."

The video, filmed at Waterfall Arms, shows Thuli in casual attire, ear protection on, nailing her shots with guidance from an instructor. Originally shared to showcase her adventurous side, it's now fodder for the beef narrative.

"Can someone organise Phori a bulletproof vest?"

"I fear for Phori 😭😭."

"Thuli is beautiful."

Thuli Phongolo's acting career

Thuli has built a solid acting resume in South African television since her teens. Best known as Namhla Diale on the long-running soapie Generations: The Legacy, she has balanced acting with DJing, media work, and entrepreneurship.

Her big break arrived in 2014 when she landed the role of Namhla Diale in Generations: The Legacy. Namhla, daughter of Lucy Diale and Jack Mabaso, quickly became a fan favourite for her intelligence and ambition.

She remained on the show until 2018, when her character was written out.

Cyan Boujee mocks Thuli Phongolo

The stars have been beefing for some time now. In a previous report by Briefly News, for Halloween, Cyan wore a heavy foundation and powder to look pale and wore a dark weave and pulled off a Thuli P dance move.

At the time, fans online noted that Cyan Boujee's video was not made admirably.

