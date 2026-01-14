Dlala Thukzin publicly showed support for alleged GBV victim Snenhlanhla “Sne” Mthembu via his WhatsApp status and Instagram story

On Monday, 12 January 2026, Sne Mthembu’s family released a statement, updating the public on her condition and requesting privacy

Social media reactions were divided, with some users offering support and prayers, while others criticised Sne and urged accountability

Dlala Thukzin supported a GBV victim. Image: dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

Renowned producer and club DJ Dlala Thukzin has joined the growing list of celebrities who have shown love to alleged gender-based violence victim Snenhlanhla Nenezane Mthembu.

Snenhlanhla Nenezane Mthembu dominated headlines after she accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) of not taking action after allegedly opening numerous cases against her boyfriend.

It is alleged that Snenhlanhla Nenezane Mthembu (31) was hospitalised after being assaulted by her boyfriend, Andile Junior, 24. The incident reportedly escalated when Snenhlanhla went on to buy petrol and set her boyfriend’s car alight while live on Instagram, reducing the vehicle to ashes.

Dlala Thukzin shows love to GBV victim

As South Africans weighed in on the incident, Dlala Thukzin followed in the footsteps of renowned actress Nomzamo Mbatha, expressing support for Sne Mthembu. Taking to his WhatsApp status, Dlala Thukzin, who previously stood with KZN flood victims, comforted Snenhlanhla Mthembu. The status read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Sending love, strength and healing to Nenezane.”

See the screenshot below:

Dlala Thukzin wished a GBV victim a speedy recovery. Image: dlalathukzin

Source: Original

In an Instagram story, Dlala Thukzin also showed love to Sne Mthembu by resharing a post from her Instagram account with a heart emoji.

Dlala Thukzin supported an alleged GBV victim. Image: dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

What is Sne Mthembu's current condition?

On Monday, 12 January 2026, Snenhlanhla Nenezane Mthembu’s family shared an update on her condition and asked for privacy. Read the full statement below:

How Mzansi reacted to Sne Mthembu's statement

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some wished Sne Mthembu a speedy recovery, others criticised her.

Here are some of the comments:

colourme__sim said:

“I’m so sorry, my angel, I hope you get better soon ❤️❤️❤️”

Nombusomathaba shared:

“I hopped onto her Instagram Live this morning as soon as it began. 💔💔 I saw someone hurting, confused. Sne🙏🏾 may you recover. Unkulunkulu ukhona and He will never forsake you. Fight, and be strong! We are rooting for you! #justiceforSne”

pappywilliamjames advised:

“She needs to leave that relationship before it’s too late. No matter how much he loves her or she loves him. Please 🙏 life has no duplicates run and never look back 👏”

cultureisdead2024 criticised:

“There are two sides to the story and the truth. What he did is completely unacceptable, but it’s time you also own your part, Sne. Arson (burning a car) is not a light crime and could have caused bodily harm to those around. You also need to take ownership of the part you played in this story. It never gives the right for a man to raise his hand to a woman, but you told the story as if you had never done anything malicious towards him, which clearly isn’t the case.”

Sne Mthembu shared an update on her condition. Image: sne_neneza_mthembu

Source: Instagram

Dlala Thukzin finally delivers 8th studio album Mayvis

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Dlala Thukzin officially released his eighth studio album, Mayvis.

The Amapiano hitmaker released the album ahead of the festive season with new music and a fresh sound, which was met with rave reviews. Fans flooded social media with reactions to the project, many of whom declared Thukzin one of the greatest musical talents in the country.

Source: Briefly News