On Monday, 19 January 2026, MacG claimed that someone wanted to kill Piano Pulse Podcast co-host Sfiso Ndlovu

MacG revealed why contract killers were after Sfiso and hinted at who might have paid them

Social media reactions were mixed, with some users believing the claims and others questioning why the matter was not reported to the police

Bathong! Podcast and Chill Network head honcho MacG has claimed that there’s a hit on one of his employees, Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu, who co-hosts Piano Pulse.

Piano Pulse has gained a reputation for its controversial takes and recently dominated headlines for its body-shaming comments targeting Amapiano songstress Thatohatsi. While the derogatory comments regarding Thatohatsi’s appearance caused an uproar online, it appears some people took it personally and are out to harm one of the co-hosts of Piano Pulse.

MacG claims someone wants to kill Sfiso from Piano Pulse

During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 19 January 2026, MacG claimed that there is a hit on Sfiso.

“What's this I hear 'cause Sfiso called me and he said there's people that have been following him. There's a hit out on him. What's up with that?” MacG said.

Podcast and Chill co-host Ghost Lady confirmed what MacG had said and alleged that Sfiso had also called her. She claimed that Sfiso knows who sent the hitmen and why,

“Yeah, he called me as well. He spoke about that. He had to move his kids from the home. So I think it was an incident where there was a vehicle following him. So, he had to call some people, whatever, whatever, had to get extra security at the house, and he believes he knows where it stems from,” Ghost Lady said.

MacG explained how Sfiso knew who had sent the hitmen after him.

“So, from when I spoke to him, he said that his security is part of this Inkabi movement, right? So, they know each other. You understand. So, his security saw who was trying to follow him, and they happened to know who those people were sent by,” MacG said.

At the time of writing, no police confirmation had been issued to support the claims.

Mzansi reacts to claims there's a hit on Sfiso Ndlovu

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some believed that there was a hit on Sfiso Ndlovu because of his comments on the Piano Pulse Podcast, others were sceptical.

Here are some of the comments:

@AfterEarth claimed:

“He’s lying.”

@Snecinho said:

“Play with people’s bread and butter, you're going to find out eventually.”

@MufaraNduvh0 shared:

“And just a week ago someone threatened him online😂”

@zeek50101 asked:

“Why’s he telling you all instead of amaphoyisa?”

@BeeCharles6 advised:

“Why would you wanna kill Sfiso man😭 just pull up like Reason did and give him a few proper claps.”

@uKilla_K said:

“It can’t be that deep😂😂. You’re mad someone has an opinion to the point you want them killed?”

Kelvin Momo sends cheeky warning to Sfiso Ndlovu

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano producer and DJ Kelvin Momo sent a warning to Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu.

This came after Ndlovu and the Piano Pulse crew fired more shots at Momo and his career, which clearly did not sit well with the Amapiano star. The online community was hysterical over Momo's reaction to the criticism, commenting on the podcasters' foul remarks about other stars in the industry.

