On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Nota Baloyi broke his silence on a response issued by Nando's regarding its use of Kwesta's music in one of its adverts

In a post shared on X (Twitter), Nota Baloyi escalated his dispute with Nando’s by posting a video and making damaging claims against the fast-food chain

Social media users were divided, with some urging Nota to pursue legal action, others questioning royalty splits and sample clearances

Nota Baloyi clapped back at Nando's statement with receipts and serious allegations.

Outspoken music executive and podcaster Nota Baloyi has escalated his fight against fast-food chain Nando’s over the use of Kwesta’s song in one of its meal advertisements.

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Nota Baloyi responded to Nando’s statement regarding the use of Kwesta’s song in one of its meal advertisements with receipts. He even made serious allegations against the fast-food chain over its statement denying any wrongdoing.

Nota Baloyi fires back at Nando’s over Kwesta song

Taking to his X (Twitter) account, which he has used to air his controversial takes on various topics, Nota Baloyi clapped back at Nando’s. He accused the fast-food retailer of releasing its statement to defame him.

“Whoever advised the release of this statement was counting on defaming me,” part of his post reads.

Baloyi accused Nando’s of participating in fraud and being party to an infringement of what he termed ‘criminal rights.’

“The fact that a South African corporation would be party to fraud and criminal rights infringement isn’t surprising, but it goes against the reputation Nando’s has created for itself! 🐓” Baloyi added.

Nota Baloyi shared a video of Makwa breaking down the elements that make up the beat of Kwesta’s crossover hit Spirit featuring American rapper Wale.

See the full post below:

In another post, Nota Baloyi launched a campaign against Nando’s. The post was captioned:

“We don’t eat @NandosSA.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Nota Baloyi's response to Nando's

In the comments section beneath his initial response to Nando’s, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some advised Nota Baloyi, others sought further clarification from the music executive.

Here are some of the comments:

@Gadfly342043 advised:

“This crossed from ventilation into escalation. Once you allege criminal conduct by name, the burden shifts fast. If there’s a case, file it. If not, restraint is no longer optional; it’s protective.”

@way_eazy asked:

“Is Makwa getting the bag too?”

@thabisodladla_ questioned:

“Where can we get the whole video of the guy explaining the production of the song?”

@TshepoCM1 queried:

“The guys from Spiritchaser, do they also get a cut?”

@looney0001 remarked:

“I hope samples are cleared; you might open a can of worms in the process.”

@Cybergetit retorted:

“Was it not embarrassing enough when you tried to get on Speed’s stream, looking like a real pariah? Leave Nando’s, we love Nando’s, you, on the other hand, not so much. Signed Neanderthal.”

@TaMavivito laughed:

“Didn't you tell @DjMaphorisa the same thing about that song when he requested his money? 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Mzansi reacted to Nota Baloyi's response to Nando's statement on Kwesta's song.

