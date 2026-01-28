On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Palesa Maleka addressed rumours about her love life in an exclusive interview with Briefly News

Her name trended online following claims that she is dating a man named Mokete, allegedly linked to a blue Bentley she drives

Palesa urged social media users to show sensitivity, especially when commenting about people living with disabilities

Palesa Maleka broke her silence after her alleged blesser was exposed. Image: palesa_maleka

Source: Instagram

Popular influencer and dietitian Palesa Maleka broke her silence regarding her romantic life in an exclusive interview with Briefly News.

While Palesa Maleka has remained private about her love life, like most influencers tend to do, her name topped trending charts on social media following claims that her boyfriend was a man named Mokete. Several entertainment bloggers have claimed that Mokete owns the blue Bentley she’s often seen driving.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News on Instagram, Palesa Maleka opened up about her private life.

Palesa Maleka reacts to rumours about her love life

Responding to questions by this publication on Instagram, Palesa acknowledged the rumours being spread about her private life by blogs. She said, regardless of their nature, she would neither deny nor admit whether she is dating Mokete.

“I’ve been posted on blogs multiple times concerning all sorts of different things, and what I’ll never do is clarify anything,” Palesa said.

She had a word of advice for social media users weighing in on the allegations surrounding her love life, especially when commenting about Mokete.

“But what I’d like to say about this is to encourage those who are commenting to be sensitive when it comes to those living with disabilities,” she said.

Palesa Maleka shared how her mother and her background inspired her philanthropic work.

“I do a lot of charity work for disability homes as I lived there, and my mom is also disabled,” Maleka shared.

She emphasised that she doesn’t mind people dragging her name, but that they should be mindful when commenting about people living with disabilities, as it could have an impact on individuals whose loved ones are living with physical and mental challenges.

“So, I’d like to remind everyone that they are welcome to say whatever they want to say about me, that’s okay because it really doesn’t define me, but they should at least show some level of respect and compassion to those who may see their comments while they are living with disability or have parents or even kids with any sort of physical challenges,” Palesa Maleka emphasised.

Palesa urged social media users to remember that everyone is human, regardless of their physical appearance.

“May we remember that they are human beings too, regardless of how they view them. That’s all I've got to say,” she said.

Palesa Maleka responded to claims she was dating Mokete. Image: palesa_maleka

Source: Instagram

