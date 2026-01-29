Drama on the timelines after Sim Dope's alleged side chick posted him on his birthday this week

South Africans were stunned that the rumours are still gaining traction, given that Simphiwe Gumede is reportedly married

The lady in question, Tumi Thuto, posted several loved-up photos with the businessman, saying he had a good day

Sim Dope’s alleged side chick posted him on his birthday. Image: TSA

The timeline was buzzing after a lady named Tumi Thuto posted photos of popular businessman Sim Dope.

On his birthday, Simphiwe Gumede was showered with love and spoils by Thuto, and she posted all about it on her Instagram stories. X users were quick to grab screenshots and share them all over the internet.

Who is Sim Dope's alleged side chick

Sim Dope gained prominence when his childhood friend, the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, dedicated a whole song to him, titled Sim Dope. He gave a profound speech at his memorial service and also attended his funeral service to give him a final send-off.

Apart from being AKA's close friend, Sim Dope is also known for being a wealthy businessman who was born into a wealthy Johannesburg-based family.

His love life was always a major topic of interest, seeing how Tumi Thuto always posts the star on her Instagram stories.

X user @sanelenkosiii shared a few screenshots of Tumi showing off Sim Dope on his birthday.

"Tumie Thuto celebrates her married fiancé Simphiwe Simdope Gumede's birthday and their engagement," the user also alleged that they have officiated their relationship.

In one of her posts, Tumi posted Sim's face and said he was happy on his birthday.

Sim Dope’s alleged side chick posted him on his birthday. Image: Sanelenkosiii

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@nomhlearies stated:

"Yho, this rumour is still a thing. Apparently, they're stronger than ever. She's free to post him now."

@Pinkdoll_love asked:

"Tshego is gorgeous, afunani amadoda kanti? (What do men want?)"

@Pearlyi_n_ questioned:

"Why are men like this? Why are they so greedy? Can’t you find a good woman and settle down?"

@ButterSunshine4 stated:

"I hope the Mrs leaves with enough money, assets and whatever the hell else."

@GORDON_JHB reminisced:

"Bumped into Sim when leaving the Gautrain he was snacking on Eatsum More, dragging a Rimow. Mans looked exhausted from Cape, had small talk while walking to the square."

@Xhosa_Version reacted:

"It’s so unfortunate that the girl will get a share of this guy's money because she will claim that he was supporting her financially. Marriage these days is skydiving."

