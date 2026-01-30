Ukhozi FM staff members who worked opposite radio personality Mandla “Njinji” Magwaza bid farewell to him at his memorial service on Thursday, 29 January 2026

The radio personality's wife also paid tribute to him at his memorial service this week

South Africans and fans of the radio stations took to social media this week to pay tribute to Magwaza

The family and friends of former Ukhozi FM radio personality Mandla Magwaza paid tribute to him at his memorial service this week after he recently passed away.

Magwaza, who worked opposite Nondumiso Shazi at the top radio station, died after a short illness.

Daily Sun reporter Jabulani Langa shared a clip on his X account of Magwaza's memorial service on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

In the video, Ukhozi FM presenter Lucky Nkosi, who worked with Magwaza at the radio station, revealed that the late radio star confided in him about his struggles at the station.

Nkosi told mourners on Thursday, "Njinji told me that his ancestors told him to fix things."

The publication adds that many speakers at Magwaza's memorial service revealed that the radio personality acted as if he knew he was going to die before he passed away.

According to the publication, Njinji's wife, Nqo Magwaza, said at the memorial service that her husband had been acting weird for the past 4 years, and she apologised on his behalf.

The former Ukhozi FM radio personality would be laid to rest on Saturday, 31 January 2026, at Inanda North in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans pay tribute to the radio personality

@msmonakhisi said:

"He looks so young and full of life. May he rest in peace."

@EmmiieTLO wrote:

"Heartbreaking news. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends."

@Mvuyisi453553 responded:

"Bayaphela okhozini basakazi," (They are dying in numbers at Ukhozi FM).

@nkabindenm reacted:

"He is a former Ukhozi FM presenter who left a year ago."

@Phumlan_NN said:

"RIP Njinji. Uwusebenzele umhlaba. It hurts, though....it hurts."

@LungiYou2026 reacted:

"Mama Dudu Khoza likes calling him "uNjinji wam ". RiP Njinji wam."

@M1ndem commented:

"RIP, but what kind of news organisation are you cause he's no longer at Ukhozi, and it's been a year or two."

@Mgqilazi10 replied:

"Whomever othakathayo okhozini siyacela manje awune please ngeke kuzosala kungena muntu uma uqhubeka please thethelela."

@Noma99177 responded:

"Rest in peace, man. Condolences to the Magwaza family."

@SABZIN_ZA said:

"RIP Njinji. So sad man."

@moflavour2_0 wrote:

"Awu Njinji wami madoda."

@Sizi_phiwe commented:

"He was so young."

@wannganwana responded:

"Prophecy of that radio station. It's scary, moes RIP."

@Power_of_Mizos said:

"Awu khodwa nge qhawe niyathakathana Okhozini FM."

