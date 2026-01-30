South African hostess and baddie Inno Morolong once again called for young women to come party with her in exchange for free drinks and food

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared Morolong's post on his page

Many netizens weren't impressed by this, as they dragged the club hostess again for trying to pimp young girls to old men

Inno Morolong blasted for targeting young girls. Image: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Welele, once again, Innor Morolong found herself at the centre of controversy as her latest stunt seemed to have ruffled many feathers on social media.

The mother of one doesn't seem to care about netizens bashing and dragging her online for the type of hustle she does on the side at nightclubs. On Friday, 30 January 2026, her friend, who is also the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula, shared on his page that the reality TV star was looking for young girls who are keen to partywith her and entertain men, while they will be offered free drinks and food.

In the post, she stated that she only wants beautiful girls and that if you look like a dusty dragon, she will ignore you. Most netizens were angered by this as they believe that she is pimping these girlies at the club and doesn't seem to care about what might happen to them should they leave with the ballers.

The post was captioned:

"Inno Morolong is looking for hot girls to party with her tonight in Sandton. Inno Morolong is offering free drinks and food in exchange for you to entertain daddies in the club. If you are in the mood for a lil pimpation, do hit her up."

See the post below:

Netizens call out Inno Morolong

Though this isn't the first time Morlong found herself under scrutiny on social media for pimping girls, many netizens didn't mind dragging her once more for her actions. Here's what they had to say below:

@KamogeloMa92354 said:

"Prostitution is illegal in South Africa; it is time the police pursue this scum. I'm shocked she even has the audacity, with her looks, to physically rate some women as "dusty dragons". I don't know who lied to her about her own looks, but it's time rubbish like her is put in her place. People like her add no value to society."

@XFactor079 wrote:

"She is pimping our sisters."

@msmonakhisi commented:

"Pimping young girls should be a crime. They are not even afraid to put it out there."

@RealMadamCoco responded:

"Inno is a demon. Her soul is a dusty dragon."

@Pearlyi_n_ replied:

"Recruiting young girls is insane 😔 instead of motivating them to go to school."

@tshianki mentioned:

"Being a dusty dragon saves you from getting laid by old men for this hun to eat."

Netizens are angered by Inno Morolong pimping young girls. Image: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

