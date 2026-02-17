On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, retired Interpol ambassador and security strategist Andy Mashaile urged law enforcement agencies to arrest the Zimbabwean singer Malloti Rose

Mashaile gave the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SAPS advice on how they can ensure that they successfully arrest Malloti Rose for a 2017 armed robbery case

Mashaile expressed confidence that under National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi, the NPA would pursue Malloti aggressively

Andy Mashaile advised NPA on how to arrest Malloti Rose. Image: Malloti Rose

Source: Facebook

Retired Interpol ambassador and security strategist Andy Mashaile has urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), under the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi, to pursue and arrest Zimbabwean dancehall musician Malloti Rose.

On Monday, 16 February 2026, the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed to IOL that it had initiated the process to have Malloti Rose arrested in Zimbabwe and extradited to South Africa for an armed robbery charge from 2017.

As netizens weighed in on the report, retired Interpol ambassador and security strategist Andy Mashaile joined the chat and advised the NPA on how they can nab Malloti Rose.

Andy Mashile advises NPA on how to nab Malloti Rose

In an interview with IOL on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Mashaile urged the NPA to work closely with Interpol and issue a red notice, which should be communicated to the National Central Bureau in Zimbabwe.

“I think the NPA, with its new head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, working hand in glove with Interpol and the station that has the complaint, or through the province and senior authorities, should go out, through an Interpol red notice, and speak to the National Central Bureau in Zimbabwe, the NCB Zimbabwe. They must communicate,” Mashaile told IOL in Pretoria.

He urged the NPA and SAPS to pull all the stops to ensure that Malloti is arrested and brought to justice. Mashaile said that since there is an extradition treaty between Zimbabwe and South Africa, bringing Malloti to the Western Cape would not be difficult.

Andy Mashaile advised SAPS to arrest Malloti Rose to boost confidence in law enforcement agencies. Image: Malloti Rose

Source: Facebook

Andy Mashaile suggested that law enforcement should restore public trust by ensuring that Malloti Rose is brought to justice.

“These institutions must take us into their confidence by dragging her out from wherever she is hiding, or pulling her off the stage where she would be performing. The rule of law in the SADC area must be made to prevail and be respected. I have no mercy for a person like her, who has cases against her in South Africa. To me, she is a serial suspect that benefits from the slow turnings of the wheels of justice,” said Mashaile.

Mashaile emphasised that law enforcement agencies have a duty to arrest Malloti Rose. Like Shamila Batohi, Mashaile expressed confidence in the NPA under Andy Mothibi’s leadership.

“I can bet that with the NDPP Advocate Andy Mothibi at the helm, that woman is definitely going to have her day in court. I am certain that the NPA is going to be bullish or brutalish in its hunt for justice,” Mashaile added.

