Lasizwe Shades Duncan After a Mention in Rapper's Big Zulu Diss Track
- South African YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has decided to throw shade at rapper Duncan, and this ignited Mzansi
- In 202, Duncan and Big Zulu were feuding, and it resulted in them recording a diss track, one of which mentioned Lasizwe
- Afrotainment artist Duncan reacted to the post, throwing even more disses towards Lasizwe
It seems as though Lasizwe is not a huge fan of Duncan, who seemingly roped him into his beef with Big Xulu.
The YouTuber was responding to a post by X user @ThisIsColbert, who asked how Big Zulu let Duncan's diss track go unchallenged.
How Lasizwe reacted to Duncan's mention
"How is Duncan still not arrested for this? Big Zulu is a better man than me, because honestly, if you did that to me, we’d be settling it in court. No jokes."
In the track, Duncan mentions a few celebrities, including Lasizwe. There is a line which specifically mentions the YouTuber and how soft he was.
"Lana uphenduka uLasizwe, mfana uzothamba," which is loosely translated to "Here, you be like Lasizwe. You will be soft," he said while doing the derrigatory hand gesture.
Not letting this diss go unchallenged, Lasizwe took to X (Twitter) to throw shade at Duncan, asking why he was roped into a beef he had nothing to do with.
"Till this day, I understand why I was in it? But, where’s Duncan today?" he asked.
Not one to shy away from a confrontation, Duncan responded to the post, calling Lasizwe his sister.
"I am still here, my sister. I am still busy with other things, do not worry. I will come back.""
Lasizwe then hit back and shared: It’s good to see usakhona sistaz. Lahla iHit lapho… Let's see something."
Mzansi responds to Lasizwe and Duncan's exchange
Below are some of the reactions from online users.
mtethelelo shared:
"My GOAT did mention before that he does not ignite a beef. He wants to see that person making a move."
@TekaLefa78969 exclaimed:
"Hahahahaaa wena sani Duncan watella, nguSisi wakho l"
"Guys get a room. Stop flirting in public."
@MabsSimz40615 reacted:
"Hip Hop is not dead, it's just thatit is dominated by whack MCs. Hip Hop can still be revived without moer
DJ Tira becomes a rapper
In a previous report from Briefly News, our cousin sister, he sent an emaAward-winning gqom musician DJ Tira has seemingly ventured into hip-hop music as he shared a video of himself rapping
Mzansi has responded to the song and given some hilarious reactions, with people saying he should keep it under wraps
There are some notable positive reactions to the song, with fans saying he needs a bit of polishing. "Wait, DJ Tira is rapping now? SA hip-hop fam, should we welcome him or gatekeep this one?"
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za