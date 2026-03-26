South African radio DJ Sizwe Dhlomo has sparked a massive debate with his sentiments on female DJs

A viral video of a YFM DJ doing a fire set went viral as she put on a show with her choreographed dance moves

Social media users reacted to the post, with many people responding with mixed reactions

Sizwe Dhlomo laughed at a YFM DJ after she danced during her DJ set. Image: Sizwedhlomo, dj.ayanda

Source: Instagram

The trend of female DJs putting on a show was arguably started by Uncle Waffles. Ever since the video dancing to Adiwele put her on the map, more female DJs have resorted to turning their sets into a full-on show by adding choreography and having back-up dancers.

What many people have noticed is that the male DJs still stick to the traditional way of DJing, which has less theatrics.

Sizwe Dhlomo laughs at YFM DJ

In a video posted by @TheHypeChannel_, the YFM DJ had a set where she did a TikTok dance challenge while spinning the decks. Dressed in a figure-hugging two-piece, DJ Ayanda shook her booty, giving people a show.

"DJ Ayanda is showcasing her dance moves during her set on YFM."

Reacting to the video, the Kaya 959 DJ laughed and looked back at how the game has changed.

"Ey, the game is really something else now, hey? Lol!" exclaimed.

Complaints about female DJs

In 2021, rapper AKA also got dragged for sharing some salty sentiments about female DJs. Talking to X, he said almost every female wanted to be a rapper, but now they all want to be DJs.

"Not so long ago, every second hun was a rapper. Now everyone's a DJ."

Durban DJ and music producer DJ Kotini said the trend of booking influencers to play during sets and not actual DJs is putting a strain on their mental health.

"They prefer half-na*ed girls who call themselves DJs over us. This is really frustrating because we put hard work into this, yet we are overlooked. If we are not getting any bookings because of talentless people, then we are doomed."

YFM DJ set the timeline on fire. Image: Dj.ayanda

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has its say:

@NtateWilliams joked:

"We're not winning Lotto Jackpot anytime soon with their behind on our faces daily."

@Itgirl_lit defended her:

"Because the game is changing, the DJ industry will quickly be dominated by women because crowds would want to see them dance and care less about the art of mixing songs. Oh abafazi phambili. Uncle waffles jou lekker ding."

@Nina_Fox_ exclaimed:

"I am so tired! The real DJs are DBN Gogo and Waffles because those girls actually play. And yeah, Waffles wasn't the best at first, but she has massively improved her art."

@SdizoRSA cried:

"They sleep with promoters and radio producers for such slots."

@SeegeLFC responded:

"The game isn’t the same anymore, especially with female DJs, it’s more about showing their bodies than the actual music."

Sizwe defends Lvovo Derrango

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo defended Kwaito singer Lvovo from a nasty comment from a social media troll

The X user posted a before-and-after look at the legendary singer, Lvovo, before he suffered a stroke in 2022

Users gathered under Dhlomo's post to condemn the act of deliberately being mean towards people who have gone through the most

Source: Briefly News