1. Mzansi TikTok Star and Domestic Worker Thembi Lives Soft Life With Employer, a Day at the Spa for the Girls

Domestic workers become part of the family, and that rings true for the Wentzels’. Thembi just spent the day at the spa with her employer instead of cleaning and folding laundry like she normally does.

Many domestic workers are ill-treated. However, there are some employers, like the Wentzel family, who are changing that narrative and setting a sterling example.

Thembi is well loved and cared for by her sweet employers, the Wentzel family. Image: Twitter / @WentzelMalcolm

2. Capitec User Somersaults on the Way to Withdraw From ATM, Mzansi Amused by Impressive Athletic Abilities

In the video, the woman plants her head getting ready to roll onto the ground, with onlookers wondering why. The reason becomes obvious when she reaches her unexpected destination.

The woman was excited to get to the ATM and decided to do so in that quirkiest way. No one sees it coming when the lady does a circus move and before she is at the cash machine.

Woman's approach to ATM leaves SA and bystanders stunned

3. Johannesburg Beaut Shares Cute Pics From Second Day at Permanent Job, Wins Hearts of Mzansi With Lovely Smile

Taking to LinkedIn, Zinhle Manqele posted lovely snaps of herself, with the sis looking incredibly stylish professional, and well put together. Sis really came to slay.

Taking to LinkedIn, the stunner, who bagged herself a job as a junior test analyst at African Bank looked pleased with herself about the appointment and thanked God Almighty for the amazing blessing.

4. Man Left in Disbelief at Small Size of Steak Ordered at Restaurant in Hilarious Video, Mzansi Left in Stitches

A grown Zulu man got the shock of his life when a waiter brought him a meal he’d ordered and left him wondering where the rest of the food was.

A video shared by @fanambhele shows the man completely dumbfounded as he looks at the plate and then back at his friends several times after ordering a steak and chips dish.

@fanambhele is seen picking up the piece of meat and looking at it closely as he questions whether that is all he’d be served. He even asks the waiter whether there is any more food on the way in disbelief.

5. Sithelo Shozi Denies Andile Mpisane and MaMkhize as Her Daughter’s Family, Says Mkhizes Must Prove Themselves

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane are not on good co-parenting terms, even for the sake of their daughter, Likuwe Mpisane's birthday. Likuwe Mpisane, also known as Baby Coco, was a trending topic on her first birthday.

With all the drama between Sithelo Shozi and the father of her children, Andille Mpisane, it's no surprise that their daughter, Likuwe Mpisane's birthday was not picture perfect. Baby Coco got sweet birthday wishes from her grandmother, MaMkhize, and seemingly estranged father.

Andile Mpisane tries to wish his daughter happy birthday with MaMkhize

During Andile Mpisane's public tiff with Sithelo Shozi, he began to question the paternity of their two children together. On their daughter's birthday, Sithelo declared that Coco is fatherless and without any other family until something changes.

