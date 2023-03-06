South African rapper Cassper Nyovest hinted that he is working on a new album, and his fans, affectionately known as Tsibipians, went crazy

Mufasa stated in a post that Tsibipians should expect the new songs to exceed their expectations

Fans expressed excitement for Cassper Nyovest's upcoming album and even suggested what the artist should do to receive a perfect score from them during the album premiere

Cassper Nyovest announced he is cooking up a new album in the studio.

Cassper Nyovest's fans are excited after he dropped hints of a new album. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

The last time the rapper blessed his fans with a full album was in 2021 when he released Sweet and Short 2.0. The first version was released in 2018, and according to SA Hip Hop Mag, the album was certified 2x Platinum.

Cassper Nyovest hints at new album

Despite his music being criticised and shamed for joining the amapiano wave, Mufasa shared on Twitter that he's ready to bless his fans with new music. The singer, known for versatility in the music industry, wasn't specific about the genre of the new album.

"I've been in the studio messing around. Don’t know how it’ll take but I wanna create a masterpiece. I owe it to myself."

Cassper Nyovest's fans make cool suggestions for his upcoming album

Cassper's fans, the Tsibipians, want all the best for the new album, as they made suggestions for the new body of work. The ideas ranged from who Cass should feature to how he should tackle the production of his upcoming music.

@bassyballz said:

"We patiently wait for that masterpiece after winter. I have only one favour, can we have "Pardon my Arrogance Remix" on that album."

@RALETMaN shared:

"Take your time, Nyovie, but please use a different Producer/beatmaker. I know that wena the only thing you need is a good beat, then the rest is a Banger. You already improved on beats judging from your latest releases, especially Good for that, Pardon My Arrogance. You are Killing it."

@TheRichRakgadi posted:

"You owe it to us. We missed your raps."

@MarumoMashigo replied:

"I want you to mix hip hop and amapiano to accommodate all your fans. I'm waiting."

@obakeng_steward commented:

"Get Ammunition, KayGee(Morafe), Ishmael and a new producer on the production of the album."

@StAmir_ wrote:

"Please work with new producers and more contributors for songwriting to come up with new ideas for hits. Kanye West does that to get new ideas for songs. He doesn't write the whole song himself."

@EverythingSAPa2 added:

"We'd appreciate the masterpiece. Especially if you work with Anathi and Alie Keys."

