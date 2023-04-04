Cassper Nyovest has issued a warning to young musicians, urging them not to fall prey to fraudulent record deals that ask for upfront payments

Scammers have been disguising themselves as celebrities and even using the names of deceased musicians, such as AKA, to defraud unsuspecting individuals

Other musicians have also come out and urged young artists to be vigilant and beware of this new method of scamming

Cassper Nyovest issues a warning to budding rappers on fake record deals. Images: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned young musicians, advising them not to fall victim to a fraudulent advert asking aspiring artists to pay R500 upfront.

Cassper warns young artists about fake record deal scam

The rapper refuted a screenshot of the email used in the scam posted by a Twitter user. The email stated that Family Tree Records was offering a marketing and distribution publishing deal with special services such as graphics design and professional materials that would help improve the overall brand value of the aspiring artist.

However, it also stated a small fee of R500 for this service. Cassper Nyovest declared the offer was fake and cautioned young musicians to be wary of such scams.

Posting on his Twitter page, Cassper said:

"Fake."

More scammers are targeting people disguising themselves as celebs

Recently, there has been an increase in scammers disguising themselves as celebrities and even using the names of the deceased to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

According to an article reported by TimesLive, parents of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, Lynn and Tony Forbes, recently warned AKA's fans of scammers claiming that the family was soliciting donations.

In another incident ZAlebs reported that someone created a TikTok account in the name of South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka, requesting money through her foundation. Chaka Chaka expressed her surprise and made it clear that she doesn't have a TikTok account.

People are urged to be cautious and alert to social media scams

People must stay vigilant and careful to avoid falling victim to such scams. In cases where donations or investments are solicited, it is essential to ensure that the request is legitimate and that the person or organisation making the request is authorised.

