Singer Tyla opened up about how Water has changed her entire life in a short space of time

The star's hit song, Water debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 67

Fans and the celebville rallied behind the star as they continued to show her support and love

Tyla shared how her hit song has changed her life. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Mzansi dollies keep on winning this year. The pop-amapiano artist Tyla has become a household name, and one should keep an eye out for her upcoming songs.

Tyla says Water changed her entire life

South African artist Tyla has been topping the music charts with her banger music, especially her latest hit song, Water, which has become a fan-favourite across the globe, breaking the record by receiving over 3 million views on YouTube in just four days.

On Instagram, the pop-amapiano star recently opened up about how her song, water, has completely changed her life. The star posted a reel of her dancing and captioned it:

"Water has changed my life, and it’s only the beginning…African Girl to the world (Not including my features)."

Watch the clip here:

Water enters the Billboard Hot 100

The hit song, Water, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 67. This celebrated achievement made South Africans proud, making Tyla the first South African artist to do so in 55 years.

The only other star to achieve this was the Late Hugh Masekela. On X, the Billboard official page mentioned that it marks Tyla's "first career entry on the chart."

Fans salute Tyla for her biggest achievement

Shortly after Tyla shared the post, fans and the celebville showered the star with love and heartfelt messages in the comment section:

itsbankhead said:

"been thinking is my sh*t."

matthewgabin wrote:

"I swear, Tyla is going to be the biggest thing in international music! She’s MAJOR."

jay_onair wrote:

"You better show them that discography!!!!!"

luismunana replied:

"We (Africans) are extremely proud of you."

iwops_ responded:

"Hi, Tyla, Did you know that your songs got me out of depression? Thank you very much for everything, I love you."

spotifyafrica said:

"Served with each release!"

fortunekhampy wrote:

"You made an incredible song, dear. keep on raising & shining. We will support you."

