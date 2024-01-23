Mbongeni Ngema will be remembered by his family at an upcoming musical

The late playwright's son, Sabelo and his daughter-in-law, Thandeka, will feature in Mbuso Khoza's Isandlwana Lecture: The Musical

The couple is set to perform some of Ngema's most favoured songs, including Stimela SaseZola

Mbongeni Ngema's son Sabelo and his daughter-in-law Thandeka will pay tribute to the late playwright at Mbuso Khoza's ‘Isandlwana Lecture: The Musical.’ Image: mazulurealsoulsa

Source: Instagram

Mbongeni Ngema will receive a special tribute from his son and daughter-in-law. The late Sarafina! star will be remembered at Mbuso Khoza's upcoming Isandlwana Lecture: The Musical, which his son Sabelo and his wife Thandeka, promise will be a special occasion.

Mbongeni Ngema to be honoured in musical

Less than a month since his tragic passing, Dr Mbongeni Ngema has received countless tributes honouring his life and work in the entertainment industry.

Now, his son, Sabelo and his daughter-in-law, Thandeka plan to celebrate Ngema's life in an upcoming musical. Known by their stage name, AfroSoul, the duo will pay tribute to Ngema in the best way they know how.

According to ZiMoja, the award-winning KwaZulu-Natal duo has been invited to share their talent at Mbuso Khoza's Isandlwana Lecture: The Musical commemorating the 145th anniversary of Battle of Isandlwana.

The Wemgqibelo hitmakers will perform Ngema's Ihubo and Stimela SaseZola, among other hits, hoping to deliver a heartfelt performance to their audience on 25 - 28 January 2024.

Leleti Khumalo pays tribute to Mbongeni Ngema

Sarafina! star Leleti Khumalo honoured her late ex-husband and mentor, Mbongeni Ngema, at his funeral.

This was a time when Ngema's supposed dirty was being aired online, with netizens claiming he had abused several women, including Leleti herself.

Nevertheless, the actress moved on from the drama and opened up about Ngema's influence in her life, crediting him for making her a global success:

"He introduced me and put me on the global map. I'm known throughout the world because he took me from Kwamashu and placed me in the industry."

Mbongeni Ngema's colleague uncovers truths about Shaka iLembe

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared details about Mbongeni Ngema's friend/ colleague, Themba Ndaba, claiming that Shaka iLembe was stolen from them.

The film producer revealed that the original concept was theirs but couldn't become a reality due to financial constraints.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News