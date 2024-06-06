South African rapper Emtee has claimed that he is now an international artist

The Roll Up hitmaker shared a video on his Instagram page mentioning that he isn't a local rapper anymore

Many fans and followers of the rapper demanded him to drop an album as it is long overdue

Rapper Emtee labelled himself an international artist. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee has claimed to have gone a level up in his career as an artist.

Emtee now identifies himself as an international artist

The Roll Up hitmaker seems to be levelling up this year. The star made headlines again after he was denied entrance at Mike's Kitchen because of his tattoos and his smell of cannabis.

Earlier, Emtee announced that he had signed the legendary rapper F-Eezy under his record label, Emtee Records. The star has claimed on social media that he is no longer a local artist but an international one.

The rapper shared a clip on his Instagram page stating that he is now an international artist due to his partnership with Empire Music Company, an independent American record label, distribution, and publishing company founded in 2010 by Ghazi Shami.

See the video below:

Netizens demanded an album from Emtee after he claimed to be an international artist

Many netizens responded to the video by asking the rapper to release an album as it is long overdue:

elzee_music wrote:

"Nice, now where's the album?"

shabba_mr_ranks said:

"All you have to do is drop the album."

carnellkhamba responded:

"Drop the album now."

abeldaizer replied:

"You've always been bigger than local king...keep on my goat."

in.his.image._kydotbesii commented:

"Drop the album man."

mash_egow mentioned:

"Now it's clear that I'm not the only one who wants the album."

Emtee builds headquarters for Emtee Records after 3 years in business

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee announced that he was working on the construction for his record label. The Roll Up rapper said after just three years in the game, Emtee Records has become a big player in the music industry, and he was ready to prove the haters wrong.

Since 2024 took off, Emtee's career has seen a formidable shift, and it was only fitting that he made changes to fit his new moves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News