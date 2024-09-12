Stephen Gawking: The Nuclear Lyricist, and Nathan Blur released Remember The Dream to inspire hope among listeners

South African musician Ijay Swanepoel, also known as Stephen Gawking: The Nuclear Lyricist, and Nathan Blur recently released a song to restore hope among music lovers. Briefly News spoke to the talented musicians about the inspiration behind Remember The Dream and what they hope listeners get from it.

Stephen Gawking and Nathan Blur have released their song 'Remember The Dream'. Image: Provided

Stephen Gawking and Nathan Blur spread hope with their song

In his courageous battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2, South African artist Stephen Gawking, The Nuclear Lyricist, remains undeterred, turning his challenges into the driving force behind creating uplifting music that serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Stephen Gawking: The Nuclear Lyricist explained the meaning behind his creative stage name. He said the name is a tribute to the legendary Stephen Hawkings, who had a successful career despite being disabled. He said:

"My creative name, Stephen Gawking, is a play on Stephen Hawking, who was a massive inspiration to me as a disabled individual. I wanted the name to be a tribute to him, acknowledging his incredible impact on the world. His resilience and intellect resonated with me deeply, so it felt like the right way to honour his legacy while embracing my identity in music.

"As for 'The Nuclear Lyricist,' that came from my desire to focus on powerful, impactful lyrics. I aim to deliver messages that leave a lasting impression, like nuclear energy - strong, focused, and transformative. 'Remember the Dream' is deeply personal for me, as it draws from my journey of facing challenges and finding the strength to keep pushing forward."

Stephen Gawking on how his journey influenced the message behind this song

The singer added that he wants the song to bring hope to those on the verge of giving up. Because music has the power to bring people together the way sports does, Stephen Gawking believes Remember The Dream will inspire many, despite their backgrounds.

"I wanted this track to be an anthem not just for me, but for anyone who feels like they’re barely holding on. I hope listeners can find inspiration in it, knowing that we all face struggles, but together we can persevere. My journey, especially with my health scares, has reinforced my faith in God and my belief that we can rise above any challenge with determination and support from those around us. Music has a unique power to bring people together, much like sport.

"In South Africa, we’ve seen how the Springboks have unified the nation, transcending differences and inspiring a sense of pride. I believe music can do the same - it’s a universal language that can connect people across backgrounds and struggles. With 'Remember the Dream,' my hope is to capture that same spirit of resilience, unity, and hope that we see in our athletes."

Nathan Blur talks about bringing his unique style into the hit song

R&B singer Nathan Blur said his main goal was to brig feeling to the song because he believes creating a song with the right feeling will make listeners resonate with the song.

"I believe feeling is the most important element of a song. My goal was to create the right feeling that will resonate with the the person listening. If it inspires you to dream then I have served my purpose."

