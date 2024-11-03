Welcome to Plathville cast: Roles, facts, and where they are now

If you love family reality shows, you might have heard of Welcome to Plathville. The TLC series, which premiered in 2019, concluded its sixth season, thrilling audiences with drama and heartwarming moments. But who is the Welcome to Plathville cast, and what fascinating facts surround their lives?

Welcome to Plathville is a family reality television series that follows the Plath family, a conservative household with nine children. While they share many traditional values, the siblings seek independence from their sheltered upbringing in Georgia. The show, which premiered in 2019, explores their daily lives and experiences. Here is everything to know about the cast.

Profile summary

TV series name Welcome to Plathville Cast Kim, Barry, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy Plath Location Southeastern Georgia First episode date 5 November 2019 Number of seasons 6

Who are the Welcome to Plathville cast?

The Plathville cast features Barry and Kim Plath, the parents, along with their children: Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy, and the late Joshua Plath.

Growing up on a 55-acre farm in southeastern Georgia, the Plath family embraced a secluded lifestyle. Barry and Kim shared with People:

We're 11 people in the family. We've structured our lifestyle here so that we can retreat to our piece of heaven on earth. We have limited technology. They [children] don't play video games. We've never had any carbonated sodas around...they don't know what a Coke is.

Welcome to Plathville cast, ages, and roles

Here is an overview of the Plath family members, along with their current ages and roles:

Kim and Barry Plath

The Plathville parents, Kim and Barry, were born in August 1972 and March 1968, respectively. Kim, at 52, is a naturopathic doctor, while Barry, at 56, is a transportation planner. They married in July 1997 and were together for 24 years before deciding to part ways in June 2024.

As published on IMDb, they expressed:

While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have experienced many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage, and as we navigate this new chapter, we will co-parent our amazing children.

Ethan and Olivia Plath

Ethan and Olivia Plath. Photo: @BarryPlath on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Ethan, the first child of the family, was born in May 1998. Now 26, he works as a mechanic and married Olivia, a photographer of the same age, in October 2018.

Unfortunately, they announced their separation in October 2023 and filed for divorce in February 2024, with Ethan candidly expressing on Instagram:

It just didn't work between us.

Hosanna Plath

By the time season one premiered, the eldest daughter, Hosanna, born in August 1999 and now 25, was already married and living in Ohio with her husband, Timothy Noble. While they prefer to stay out of the spotlight, she remains close to her family and keeps in touch.

Micah

Micah, born on 10 March 2001, is now 23. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue modelling. However, as shared on Instagram, the season six trailer of the show reveals he relocated to South Florida, where he is dating Veronica Peters.

Moriah

Often seen as the "rebellious child," Moriah was born on 28 August 2002 and is 22 years old. As revealed on her Instagram page, she sings recording several songs and graduated from bartending school in 2022. Previously, she was in a relationship with Max Kallschmidt.

Lydia

Born on 4 February 2004, Lydia is 20 and pursuing a singing career like Moriah. She shares her music on her YouTube channel, Filled with Joy. Her songs reflect her faith and personal beliefs, which she often discusses on Instagram.

Isaac

The youngest son, Isaac, was born on 21 October 2005. Now 19, he gained more screen time as an aspiring pilot in season 3 of the reality series. Recently, he earned his pilot's license and shared his flying experiences on Instagram.

Amber, Cassia, and Mercy Plath

The youngest Plath sisters still live at home. Amber Plath was born on 24 February 2009 (age 15), followed by Cassia Plath, born on 2 June 2011 (age 13), and Mercy, born on 13 February 2013 (age 11). While they have not yet taken centre stage, they are set to become key figures in the family story as they grow.

Where is the Welcome to Plathville cast now?

The conclusion of season 6 brought significant changes, including Kim's new relationship with Ken Palmer. Ethan and Olivia's marriage ended, leading to Olivia's increasing isolation.

Micah began dating real estate agent Veronica Peters, and Moriah's romance with Matthew Craven added tension, leaving fans eager for Welcome to Plathville season 7.

Frequently asked questions

Here are some popular questions asked about the Plathville family that have emerged throughout the series, along with the best answers:

What happened to the Plathville family? The family experienced two marriage failures: Kim and Barry divorced, while Olivia and Ethan ended their marriage.

The family experienced two marriage failures: Kim and Barry divorced, while Olivia and Ethan ended their marriage. What happened to Plath's oldest daughter? Although not seen since season 1, Hosanna is happily married and maintains a close relationship with her family.

Although not seen since season 1, Hosanna is happily married and maintains a close relationship with her family. Is Ethan from Plathville still with his wife? After five years of marriage, Ethan divorced Olivia in October 2023.

After five years of marriage, Ethan divorced Olivia in October 2023. What religion is the Plath family? The star family identifies as Christians and shares their faith on the show.

The star family identifies as Christians and shares their faith on the show. How old was Joshua Plath when he died? He was 17 months old at the time of his death on 19 September 2008.

He was 17 months old at the time of his death on 19 September 2008. Does Plathville's mom have a boyfriend? Kim Plath is dating Ken Palmer, who was introduced after her divorce from Barry.

Kim Plath is dating Ken Palmer, who was introduced after her divorce from Barry. Did the Plathville parents lose a child? They tragically lost their son Joshua in a farm accident in 2008.

The Welcome to Plathville cast has been instrumental in the show's success. Their unique dynamics and personal journeys capture viewers' attention. As their stories unfold, audiences remain eager to see how their lives will continue to evolve.

