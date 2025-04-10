Kwanele Kubheka opened up about her imperfect marriage, admitting that while it may appear perfect on social media, she and her husband face challenges like any other couple

She emphasised the importance of honesty and authenticity, hoping to inspire other couples to embrace their struggles and know they aren't alone

Kubheka discussed the pressures of living in the spotlight, acknowledging that everything she does is critiqued, but she strives to stay true to herself

The latest addition to The Real Housewives of Durban, Kwanele Kubheka, recently got candid about marriage and the challenges she has had to overcome with her husband.

Kwanele Kubheka on her imperfect marriage

Kwanele Kubheka is letting fans in on her marriage. The star, one of the new members to join RHOD, said that her marriage might look perfect from the outside, but they also face marital challenges like everyone else.

According to Fakaza News, Kwanele wanted to be honest with her fans and followers. The socialite and businesswoman added that although she could have created an imaginary perfect marriage on social media, she decided to be honest with her fans. She said:

"For me, it was really important to be open and honest. As a couple, we have faced challenges like anyone else. It is easy to put on a perfect façade for the world to see, but I wanted to show the real us."

She also added that by sharing her story, she hopes to encourage other couples to be honest and open about the struggles they have had to deal with and also to understand that they are not alone.

"Life is about authenticity, and I believe that’s what makes it so relatable. We are not perfect, but we are navigating it all together. My hope is that by sharing our story, we can encourage others to be honest about their own struggles and know they are not alone."

Kwanele Kubheka talks about life in the spotlight

The media personality shot to the top of the SA reality TV stars list when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5. The star admitted that she feels that the spotlight is on her because everything she does gets critiqued. She added:

"It’s been a wild ride. But I’m doing my best to stay true to myself and not let other people’s opinions dictate my online presence."

What you need to know about RHOD Season 5

The Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 promises to bring all the drama and entertainment that fans signed up for. The show, which premiered in March 2025, introduced new members after stars like Slee Ndlovu, Maria and Zama did not return. The show has already brought drama and a luxurious lifestyle with Jojo Robinson's lush vow renewal.

