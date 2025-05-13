Where is the Dukes of Hazzard car now? Tracking the General Lee

The Dukes of Hazzard car, famously known as the General Lee, is an iconic 1969 Dodge Charger recognised worldwide for its iconic role in the TV series The Dukes of Hazzard. Its bright orange paint, Confederate flag roof, and horn playing Dixie made it unforgettable in television history.

The Dukes of Hazzard car is known for performing wild stunts, especially high jumps, in almost every episode. Photo by Boris Yaro, CBS Photo Archive

Key takeaways

Over 300 cars were used in filming the CBS series, The Dukes of Hazzard .

were used in filming the CBS series, . The General Lee used in the first season of the hit TV series is currently displayed at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The General Lee car was painted a customised shade of orange .

. A 383 cubic inch V8 engine primarily powered the 1969 Dodge Charger.

Where is the Dukes of Hazzard car at?

The General Lee car from The Dukes of Hazzard TV show is currently on display at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The museum acquired the car in 2005.

In 2020, there were calls for the vehicle to be removed due to its Confederate flag. However, the museum owners, through Brian Grams, the museum's director, told the Northwest Herald that there are no plans to get rid of the car. He said,

We feel the car is part of history, and people love it. We’ve got people of all races and nationalities that remember the TV show and aren’t offended by it whatsoever. It’s a piece of history and it’s in a museum.

General Lee's car from the Dukes of Hazzard TV show at Wizard World's Philadelphia Comic Con 2011 at the Pennsylvania Convention Centre on June 19, 2011. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

What kind of car was the General Lee?

The Dukes of Hazzard car model was a 1969 Dodge Charger. The car was known for its distinctive horn that played the first 12 notes of " Dixie, a top song about the Southern United States first made in 1859. Its doors were welded shut, requiring the Duke boys to climb in and out through the windows.

The General Lee car engine was a 383 cubic inch V8 engine, producing 375 horsepower. However, some stunt versions featured other engines like the 440 Magnum V8 or a smaller 318 V8 for specialised stunts.

What condition is the General Lee in today?

The General Lee 1969 Dodge Chargers from The Dukes of Hazzard are in various states of repair. This range from fully restored to those in disrepair, including "Lee #1," which underwent a total restoration. Out of the estimated 309 used in the series, approximately 23 still exist and are in various states of repair.

How many 69 Chargers were destroyed in The Dukes of Hazzard?

According to John Schneider, The Dukes of Hazzard star, over three hundred cars were destroyed during the filming of the hit series. Schneider revealed this during an interview with Studio 10. The actor said,

150 shows, 2 cars a show, a little room in there for error.

Jessica Simpson's "Daisy Duke" wax figure with the "General Lee," a 1969 Dodge Charger from "The Dukes of Hazzard" Photo by Michael Loccisano

Who owns the real General Lee car?

The original and most famous General Lee car, known as "Lee 1," is owned by professional golfer Bubba Watson. He purchased this 1969 Dodge Charger in January 2012 at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale. This iconic car is notable for being the exact vehicle used in the iconic jump scene featured in the opening credits of The Dukes of Hazzard TV series.

What colour is the General Lee?

The iconic car from The Dukes of Hazzard was painted a hemi orange, which made it instantly recognisable. However, a customised shade of orange was available in the Burbank Studios paint shop in 1978.

This was according to John Schneider, one of the main stars of the American action comedy television series. He revealed,

Here’s the color of the General Lee. The General Lee was painted first in a paint shop which was at that time Burbank Studios, now Warner Bros. Studios in California. The car was painted orange from whatever color they had.

The General Lee car, during a photocall at the Wellington Arch ahead of the UK premiere of the new film 'The Dukes Of Hazzard' tonight. Photo by Ian West

Trivia facts

In 2007, a General Lee car, featured in The Dukes of Hazzard , was auctioned for a record price of nearly $10 million .

, was auctioned for a record price of nearly . The General Lee was a 1969 Dodge Charger created specifically for the TV show The Dukes of Hazzard , which aired from 1979 to 1985 .

, which . The car was named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, reflecting Southern heritage themes in the show.

reflecting Southern heritage themes in the show. The car bore a Confederate battle flag on its roof, a design that became iconic but also controversial.

LEE 3 was the first General Lee built by Warner Bros, and was originally a green Charger before being repainted the signature orange.

The General Lee car featured custom heavy-duty suspension and modified brakes to enable sharp turns and high jumps, as seen in the comedy show.

The Dukes of Hazzard car remains a powerful symbol of the show's adventurous spirit and American muscle car culture. Despite controversies over its Confederate flag, the car's impact on pop culture is undeniable. Its thrilling stunts and distinctive design have inspired countless replicas and fan tributes.

