Limpopo-born reality TV star and musician Papa Penny trended on social media over the weekend when it was revealed that his show may be renewed

The politician, who previously left South Africans laughing on social media with his speech in Parliament, previously shared that he wasn't paid in full

Fans of the musician took to social media over the weekend to celebrate his rumoured return to television

'Can't wait," SA reacts to the return of Papa Penny's reality TV show

Source: Twitter

Politician and entertainer Papa Penny had social media buzzing over the weekend when it was reported that his reality TV show may return for another season.

The Xitsonga musician previously made headlines when he shared that he didn't receive his full payment for his popular show, Papa Penny Ahee.

The reality TV star also previously broke his silence on his viral Parliament video, where he was mocked for his English.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on Sunday, 8 February 2026, that the entertainer's reality TV show could be renewed for another season.

"Papa Penny is rumoured to be returning to TV with a new reality show in the works, marking his return six years after his hit reality show Papa Penny Ahee aired. The show ran for four seasons in total," he said.

South Africans react to the show

@KeyshaBlaq responded:

"I can't wait."

@MichelleMo62411 said:

"I saw the snippets of their diary sessions on TikTok; we are in for a treat."

@el_erasmus wrote:

"I loved his show so much. This makes me so happy, it was the realist reality show."

@iMama_Le_1111 replied:

"Aww, Papa's nomination bathong. Samthandi."

@ZolekaMaseko15 said:

"At least some comedy reality TV, I love it."

@waraidzo wrote:

"How I had missed him. I can't wait."

@lulushezi reacted:

"I need this to be so true nina @Mzansimagic."

@GATSHENISAM replied:

"Ready to laugh my lungs out."

@NtshuxekoMalul3 reacted:

"Let it come back, can't wait. So he can kill the English for us."

@smurff_szn wrote:

"Ha lape mara?" (Doesn't he get tired?)

@Sandile04191878 said:

"Nazoooke Papa Penny usinika lento esiyifunayo not lawa amanye ama reality show....bathi ibuya nini mfoka Big Mac?"

@thulie_jula responded:

" I can’t wait."

@Mgulukudoo said:

"Haibo Jabu, it's February already. Where is RhOD? Doesn't it always start the last week of January?"

@lusanda1743123 replied:

"More memes for us sana. I'm scared, but I'll try the liver."

@sponge2023 reacted:

"Does he pull out numbers kodwaa?"

@SolfartNation responded:

"I can’t wait for Penny."

@NicoleHernanZ said:

"Anything on 'The Bala Family?'."

Comedian Mpho Popps mocks Penny Penny in parliament

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that podcaster and comedian Mpho Popps shared a hilarious impersonation of Penny Penny in Parliament on 11 June 2025.

The award-winning comedian took it a step further and wore a wig styled similarly to the Umkhonto Wesizwe member's signature hairdo.

Mzansi was in stitches and couldn't get over how spot on Mpho was with his Penny Penny impersonation.

