Big Brother Mzansi 2021: auditions, application form, channel, start date

Big Brother Mzansi is one of the most popular reality TV shows in Africa. It graced the screens for two seasons before taking a 6-year break. Recently, its creators announced its return and fans are excited about the news. Here are all the details you need to know about Big Brother Mzansi season 3.

Indeed, Big Brother South Africa has helped many young people grow their professions, especially in the entertainment scene. Thanks to the show, people such as Mandla Hlatshwayo, Iris, Blue Mbombo, Mbali Nkosi, Johannes Motalane (Ex Global), and Sol Phenduka are making big moves in the entertainment scene.

In the previous season, the winner of the show won a grand prize of R1 000,000. Similar to the last seasons, fans and interested housemates expect the grand prize to remain the same. Also, the TV show is scheduled to run for 64 days.

Big Brother Mzansi 2021

Is Big Brother Mzansi coming back in 2021? Yes. The return of the show has already been confirmed. Mzansi Magic published the news on its website and well as its official social media channels. Below are additional facts you ought to know about its return.

Big Brother Mzansi auditions

Interested candidates can now apply for auditions. The auditions will be between 19th October 2021 (17h00) and the 6th Saturday, November 2021 (17h00). Here are the steps to follow if you want to become part of the Big Brother Mzansi house in 2021:

On your browser, search for Big Brother Mzansi’s official website. Then, click Big Brother Mzansi auditions, which is on top of the page. Proceed by clicking “CLICK HERE” to start the application. You will be redirected to a new page, where you will enter your details. To continue, read the terms and conditions. Afterwards, check (tick) the white box if you agree with the terms and conditions. Pressing “Next” allows you to start entering your details. Once more, click “Next” to upload a video of yourself. The video should be two minutes long max. Lastly, conclude the process by submitting your details on the “Finish” page.

Once the process is complete, selected Big Brother Mzansi contestants will receive an email notification no later than 28th November 2021.

Requirements

Importantly, an applicant must be 21 years and above. To apply for Big Brother Mzansi 2021, you need the following additional requirements:

Name

Email

Place of birth

Mobile number

Hometown

Place of residence

Province

A short bio

Hobbies

Education

Occupation

Marital status

Mother’/father’s origin

Postal code

ID/passport pictures

vaccinated status

Big Brother Mzansi application form

You can also obtain the application form online; the form is downloadable. Once you have completed filling in the details, you can submit it through its email. Also, you can contact them for additional information on how to go through the process.

Big Brother Mzansi channel

The hotly contested show will air on M-Net, which is available on DSTV Compact. Unfortunately, they are yet to announce the time it will be airing. In the meantime, fans can follow its official social media channel for more updates.

When is Big Brother Mzansi 2021 starting?

Unfortunately, the release date is yet to be made public. Besides, the auditions are yet to end. Thus, fans should exercise a little more patience for the creators to come up with the starting date.

Big Brother Mzansi season three is expected to be entertaining, exciting, and action-packed as ever. Interested applicants are already applying for auditions, which will end on 6th November 2021. So apply now if you wish to become a housemate in Biggie’s house. Who knows, you may end up becoming the next winner after Mandla.

