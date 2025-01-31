Phala Phala robbery: a detailed timeline of the 2020 Game Farm incident

The Phala Phala robbery occurred at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private game farm in Limpopo. It became a major scandal in South Africa, especially when Arthur Fraser filed a criminal complaint, accusing Cyril of money laundering, among other crimes.

Key takeaways

CCTV footage shows suspects involved in theft, stealing millions from Cyril's Phala Phala farm .

. Ramaphosa was accused of money laundering, tax evasion, kidnapping, bribery, and concealing a crime in June 2022.

of money laundering, tax evasion, kidnapping, bribery, and concealing a crime in June 2022. In November 2022, Section 89 Panel found Ramaphosa had a case to answer.

The Phala Phala scandal timeline

President Cyril acquired the Phala Phala farm in 2012, and 8 years later faced a money theft situation that sparked a lengthy political and legal firestorm.

The President denied any wrongdoing on numerous public occasions, saying the stolen money came from the legitimate sale of game animals at his farm.

In a January 2024 interview with eNCA, Cyril was asked if his 'conscience is clear' when it comes to the Phala Phala situation, to which he responded:

“Yes. Of course. [My enemies] are free to [use the allegations against me] because it's a free country. We've explained the situation on a number of occasions in different statements.”

Here is a timeline showing how the scandal unfolded from the robbery in February 2020 to the latest news.

February 9, 2020: The robbery

At least two suspects are caught on CCTV sneaking into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. They stole a large sum of foreign currency allegedly hidden in the furniture.

June 1, 2022: Arthur Fraser opens a criminal case against Ramaphosa

Former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa at a Rosebank police station in Johannesburg. In a media statement, Fraser alleged that over $4 million (around R69 million) was stolen in the burglary and that the president failed to report the crime.

Fraser also claimed the theft was executed by four Namibians and a South African with the help of Ramaphosa’s farm workers. Instead of reporting the crime, Cyril allegedly instructed the head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, to keep everything quiet on the farm.

June 2, 2022: President Ramaphosa denies any wrongdoing

The Presidency comments on the allegations, stating that there is no basis for claims of criminal misconduct. Ramaphosa confirms the burglary occurred at his Phala Phala farm and the proceeds from the sale of game animals were taken.

At the time of the robbery, the President was attending the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The statement alleges that on being advised of the incident, he reported it to the head of the SAPS Presidential Protection Unit.

July 1, 2022: The theft masterminds are investigated

AmaBhungane’s investigations reveal that the robbery mastermind, Imanuwela David, escaped to Namibia in June 2020. He was assisted by forex traders Papa J (Mfundo Jele) and Prince Mazibuko.

July 14, 2022: Wally Rhoode removed as PPU head

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola reveals the decision to remove Wally Rhoode as the head of the PPU. The removal is done in an effort to strengthen accountability within SAPS.

July 29, 2022: Ramaphosa appears before the ANC Integrity Commission

The President appears before the Integrity Commission but remains largely silent about the details of the robbery. He cites instructions from his lawyers and the Office of the Public Protector due to ongoing investigations.

August 10, 2022: Reports of $600,000 being stolen instead of $4 million

A News24 article reports that $600,000 (around R9 million) was stolen during the burglary, which is opposed to the $4 million that had been alleged by Arthur Fraser. The money allegedly came from selling buffaloes to a Dubai buyer.

September 14, 2022: An independent Section 89 Panel is set up

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula names three members of the panel tasked with assessing whether the President has a case to answer in the Section 89 impeachment motion.

The members include Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, retired Gauteng High Court Judge Thokozile Mapisa, and UCT Public Law Associate Professor Richard Calland. Richard was later replaced with Advocate Mahlape Sello.

September 29, 2022: Ramaphosa appears before Parliament

While answering questions before the National Assembly, the president continues to deny any criminal activity. He also states that there was no conflict of interest when he only reported the burglary to his head of security.

November 30, 2022: Section 89 Panel finds Ramaphosa has an impeachment case to answer

After investigations, the Section 89 Panel finds there is prima facie evidence that the President violated Section 96(2)(a) of the Constitution and 43(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. Ramaphosa released a statement saying he would give consideration to the report but continued to deny being guilty of the allegations.

December 5, 2022: Ramaphosa goes to ConCourt to challenge the Section 89 report

The President approached the Constitutional Court to have the Section 89 report reviewed and set aside. In his argument, he claimed the panel’s findings were flawed and that the process was not conducted properly.

December 5, 2022: Hazim Mustafa claims he declared $580,000

Dubai-based Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa told Sky News that he paid $580,000 in cash to purchase 20 buffaloes from the Phala Phala farm in December 2019. He said he did not know that the farm was owned by President Ramaphosa because he dealt with a broker.

Hazim claimed that he declared the cash at OR Tambo Airport. The buffaloes were not delivered because of the Covid-19 lockdown, and he was expecting a refund.

December 13, 2022: MPs vote against the adoption of the Section 89 Panel report

A majority of the MPS voted to reject the report. This prevents the impeachment process from moving forward in Parliament.

March 7, 2023: SARS confirms Ramaphosa is tax-compliant

In a statement, SARS shares that the president and his companies are tax-compliant. It states that all income had been disclosed and that audits had been concluded without adverse tax findings.

June 30, 2023: Public Protector clears Ramaphosa

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka finds that there was no conflict of interest between Ramaphosa’s duties as president and his private business interests. Major-General Wally Rhoode was found to have acted improperly.

August 21, 2023: Reserve Bank clears Ramaphosa

The South African Reserve Bank concludes that there is no contravention of Exchange Control Regulations due to a technicality. Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa did not receive the animals he bought; there was no legal entitlement to the stolen foreign currency.

January 15, 2024: SARS targets Hazim Mustafa

SARS opens a criminal case against businessman Hazim Mustafa regarding a fraudulent dollar declaration linked to the purchase of 20 buffaloes at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. The case was originally registered at the Brooklyn police station in April 2023.

October 10, 2024: NPA clears Ramaphosa

The National Prosecuting Authority decides not to prosecute President Ramaphosa in the high-profile Phala Phala scandal. The NPA concluded that there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges related to the allegations of money laundering and concealment of the robbery.

Where is Phala Phala farm?

Phala Phala Game Farm is located about 40 km west of Bela-Bela in Limpopo, South Africa. It sits within the Central Bushveld Bioregion.

What animals are in Phala Phala?

The game farm is known for breeding wildlife. The animals include buffaloes, white impala, sable antelope, roan antelope, golden oryx, and Ankole cattle.

How much was stolen at Phala Phala farm?

The exact amount stolen has been a debatable topic. Arthur Fraser claimed the robbers got away with around $4 million, but subsequent investigations showed $580,000 was stolen.

The Phala Phala robbery remains a significant event in the SA political landscape even as the dust settles. The case against the three robbery suspects, Imanuwela David, Froliana Joseph, and Ndilinasho Joseph, is ongoing.

