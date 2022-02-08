Who is Paco Zazueta? All you need to know about Melissa Barrera's husband

Mexican telenovela fans are familiar with Melissa Barrera's exceptional acting skills as she brought another level of flair and romance to your favourite shows. Paco Zazueta has been involved with the beautiful actress for over a decade now, but is Melissa Barrera married? Read on for more about this power couple's love life, how they met, and what her husband has accomplished over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This cute couple is taking the Mexican entertainment industry by storm. Photo by Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

These Mexican entertainers appeared on a reality show together in 2011, but their careers took different paths following the finale. Briefly.co.za has insights into their successful journey as performers.

Paco Zazueta's profile

Full name: Paco Zazueta

Paco Zazueta Nickname: Paco Xavier

Paco Xavier Famous for: Singer and husband of Melissa Barrera

Singer and husband of Melissa Barrera Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Ciudad Obregón, Mexico

Ciudad Obregón, Mexico Date of birth: 22 January 1987

22 January 1987 Zodiac: Aquarius

Aquarius Paco Zazueta's age: 35 in 2022

35 in 2022 Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Mexican

Mexican Sexuality: Straight

Straight Paco Zazueta's wife: Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera Children: None

None Parents: Xavier and Francisca

Xavier and Francisca Siblings: Marysol and Fernanda

Marysol and Fernanda Paco Zazueta's height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Weight: 70kg

70kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Colegio Teresiano de la Vera-Cruz and lic. Comercio Internacional at Universidad Trech Milenio

Colegio Teresiano de la Vera-Cruz and lic. Comercio Internacional at Universidad Trech Milenio Occupation: Butcher and singer

Butcher and singer Paco Zazueta's net worth: $1 million in 2022

$1 million in 2022 Paco Zazueta's Instagram: @pacozazueta059

@pacozazueta059 Twitter: @PacoZazueta

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Paco Zazueta's biography

This 5''9' singer grew up in the Mexican city of Ciudad Obregon in the state of Sonora. Following high school, he attended the Colegio Teresiano de la Vera-Cruz and furthered his studies at Universidad Trech Milenio's Comercio Internacional.

These two were both contestants on the reality show, La Academia in 2011. Photo: @Melissa Barrera Info

Source: Facebook

Paco Zazueta's career

This fantastic vocalist launched his own record label in 2012 with twelve tracks, two unreleased songs, and 10 mainstream hits, all available on Spotify. His most famous songs include Melissa, Solo Con Verte, and Ya Te Perdi La Fe.

He is also a butcher by trade, and he runs Carnes Zazueta Culiacan, an online meat business selling high-quality products.

Top tracks

Coleccionista de Canciones

Sentirme Vivo

Que Lloro

No Me Puedo Escapar de Ti (Con Melissa Barrera)

Hazme Olvidarla

Te Lo Pido por Favor

Para Amarnos Más

Fría Como el Viento

Who is Melissa Barrera married to?

This telenovela star has been Paco's wife for the past three years, and the two have been dating for nearly a decade. So, how did Melissa Barrera meet her husband? On the set of La Academia in 2011, this lovely pair crossed paths for the first time on the reality programme. They began assisting one other on the show and eventually started dating. The couple was on a tour of the Empire State Building in Manhattan in June 2017 when Xavier unexpectedly proposed to his other half. Paco Zazueta's wedding ultimately took place in February 2019, and the couple has been married ever since.

It may be a cliche, but still so romantic- Xavier proposed to his love on the Empire State Building. Photo: @Xavier Zazueta

Source: Facebook

More about Melissa Barrera

This 5'7 actress is most known for her portrayal in Dos Veces T Daniela, Vida, and In the Heights. What nationality is Melissa Barrera? Rosana Maria Martinez Garca and Tomás Gerardo Barrera Tame gave birth to this Mexican actress on July 4, 1990 in Monterrey. Where did Melissa Barrera go to high school? She completed her education at the Monterrey American School Foundation, where she discovered her love for acting.

How old is Paco Zazueta?

In 2022, this talented singer will celebrate his 35th birthday on 22 January, and his wife, Melissa, is four years younger. His birthday falls between the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius.

Reports claim that there are no issues with this Mexican duo's love life, as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary in February 2022. Photo by Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

Although Melissa Barrera might be the more famous of the two, Paco Zazueta has a solid fan base of his own as a Mexican musician. The pair quickly formed a bond when working on La Academia together and have been inseparable ever since. We look forward to watching the lovely lady in the newest Scream reboot titled Scream Sam Carpenter, to be released later this year.

READ ALSO: Telemundo's Loli's Luck (La Suerte de Loli): cast with images and plot summary

Briefly.co.za is proud to announce that, as a replacement for False Identity 2, Telemundo's Loli's Luck drama series, also known by its Mexican name, La Suerte de Loli, will air on Monday, 13 September.

Loli's Luck is unlike any other Mexican soap opera you have seen before. Some of the cast members of the performance have been performing since before you were born, and they are still at the top of their game; read on with Briefly.co.za for more details.

Source: Briefly News