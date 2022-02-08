Who is Paco Zazueta? All you need to know about Melissa Barrera's husband
Mexican telenovela fans are familiar with Melissa Barrera's exceptional acting skills as she brought another level of flair and romance to your favourite shows. Paco Zazueta has been involved with the beautiful actress for over a decade now, but is Melissa Barrera married? Read on for more about this power couple's love life, how they met, and what her husband has accomplished over the years.
These Mexican entertainers appeared on a reality show together in 2011, but their careers took different paths following the finale. Briefly.co.za has insights into their successful journey as performers.
Paco Zazueta's profile
- Full name: Paco Zazueta
- Nickname: Paco Xavier
- Famous for: Singer and husband of Melissa Barrera
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: Ciudad Obregón, Mexico
- Date of birth: 22 January 1987
- Zodiac: Aquarius
- Paco Zazueta's age: 35 in 2022
- Nationality: Mexican
- Ethnicity: Mexican
- Sexuality: Straight
- Paco Zazueta's wife: Melissa Barrera
- Children: None
- Parents: Xavier and Francisca
- Siblings: Marysol and Fernanda
- Paco Zazueta's height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Weight: 70kg
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- School: Colegio Teresiano de la Vera-Cruz and lic. Comercio Internacional at Universidad Trech Milenio
- Occupation: Butcher and singer
- Paco Zazueta's net worth: $1 million in 2022
- Paco Zazueta's Instagram: @pacozazueta059
- Twitter: @PacoZazueta
Paco Zazueta's biography
This 5''9' singer grew up in the Mexican city of Ciudad Obregon in the state of Sonora. Following high school, he attended the Colegio Teresiano de la Vera-Cruz and furthered his studies at Universidad Trech Milenio's Comercio Internacional.
Paco Zazueta's career
This fantastic vocalist launched his own record label in 2012 with twelve tracks, two unreleased songs, and 10 mainstream hits, all available on Spotify. His most famous songs include Melissa, Solo Con Verte, and Ya Te Perdi La Fe.
He is also a butcher by trade, and he runs Carnes Zazueta Culiacan, an online meat business selling high-quality products.
Top tracks
- Coleccionista de Canciones
- Sentirme Vivo
- Que Lloro
- No Me Puedo Escapar de Ti (Con Melissa Barrera)
- Hazme Olvidarla
- Te Lo Pido por Favor
- Para Amarnos Más
- Fría Como el Viento
Who is Melissa Barrera married to?
This telenovela star has been Paco's wife for the past three years, and the two have been dating for nearly a decade. So, how did Melissa Barrera meet her husband? On the set of La Academia in 2011, this lovely pair crossed paths for the first time on the reality programme. They began assisting one other on the show and eventually started dating. The couple was on a tour of the Empire State Building in Manhattan in June 2017 when Xavier unexpectedly proposed to his other half. Paco Zazueta's wedding ultimately took place in February 2019, and the couple has been married ever since.
More about Melissa Barrera
This 5'7 actress is most known for her portrayal in Dos Veces T Daniela, Vida, and In the Heights. What nationality is Melissa Barrera? Rosana Maria Martinez Garca and Tomás Gerardo Barrera Tame gave birth to this Mexican actress on July 4, 1990 in Monterrey. Where did Melissa Barrera go to high school? She completed her education at the Monterrey American School Foundation, where she discovered her love for acting.
How old is Paco Zazueta?
In 2022, this talented singer will celebrate his 35th birthday on 22 January, and his wife, Melissa, is four years younger. His birthday falls between the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius.
Although Melissa Barrera might be the more famous of the two, Paco Zazueta has a solid fan base of his own as a Mexican musician. The pair quickly formed a bond when working on La Academia together and have been inseparable ever since. We look forward to watching the lovely lady in the newest Scream reboot titled Scream Sam Carpenter, to be released later this year.
