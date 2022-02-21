Who is Julia Arnaz? Age, daughter, parents, images, Instagram, profiles, worth

Julia Arnaz is the child of Desi Arnaz Jr, the renowned performer and Suzanne Callahan Howe. Her grandparents, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were prominent TV performers from the TV show I love Lucy. Despite her connection with such levels of fame, Julia Arnaz has had a tough life and childhood. Do you want to learn more about this celebrity who has always kept a low profile? Read through this to understand why!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Arnaz family boasted three generations of actors who were well-recognized in Hollywood. Photo: @WA Funches Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Some of the tragedies of Julia Arnaz's life include not forming a stable relationship with her dad until she was in her twenties, struggles with cocaine addiction and the loss of a daughter who was very young. Find out some more interesting details about her life below.

Julia Arnaz profile

Real Name: Julia Arnaz

Julia Arnaz Julia Arnaz's age: 50's (approximately)

50's (approximately) Date of birth: Not known

Not known Birthplace : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Parents: Desi Jr. and Susan Callahan-Howe

Desi Jr. and Susan Callahan-Howe Marital status: Married

Married Julia Arnaz's daughter: Desiree S. Anzalone

Desiree S. Anzalone Ethnicity: White

White Julia Arnaz's height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Weight: 55 Kgs

55 Kgs Eye colour : Dark brown eyes

: Dark brown eyes Hair colour : Blonde hair

: Blonde hair Julia Arnaz's net worth: 10 Million (estimated)

10 Million (estimated) Julia Arnaz's Instagram: None

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life and parents

Desi Jr was involved with Suzanne Howe, a stunning model; and they had a daughter soon after, Julia Arnaz. How old is Julia Arnaz? Despite Julia Arnaz's date of birth being unknown, she is estimated to be in her 50s. But when her parents had her, her dad, Desi was only 15 years old, she was also the first of Lucille Ball's grandchildren.

The young romance did not last long and her dad entered into a second marriage. Soon after, Desi Jr had another daughter, Haley Arnaz with his new wife, Amy Laura Bargiel. What did Amy Arnaz die of? Amy unfortunately, passed away from a battle with cancer in 2015 at 67 years old. Desi remained uninvolved in his first daughter's life for a very long time.

Despite her family being part of a 3-generational Hollywood acting family, Julia's presence only came into the limelight in 1991 after a DNA test revealed that she was Desi Jr's actual daughter. The test depicted that there was a 99.97% match paternal match.

She revealed that she was fully aware that Lucille Ball was her grandma. She only decided to look for her father in 1989 following her famous grandmother's death. Julia recognizes the relationship with her father and she is very thankful for the help her father gave her throughout her life.

Desi Jr. on his birthday with his friends (L-R) Deana with Desi Jr. & Billy Hinsche Photo: @Deana Martin

Source: Facebook

Personal life

Arnaz has struggled with a cocaine addiction for a while. She is vocal about how her father, Desi Jr helped her kick her drug habit, by placing her in a rehab centre to help guide her to get over the addiction. Julia Arnaz's mother was not always in her life and unfortunately, she passed away in 2020 from Covid 19.

Her daughter's battle with cancer

She had a daughter called Desiree S. Anzalone whose father was Mario Anzalone. Desiree lost her battle with cancer at just 31, on the 27th of September in a cancer centre in Connecticut.

Watching her slip away was just, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. No mother should have to watch that. She was so special. We were [best friends]. We are still

Desiree first discovered that she had stage 2 cancer at the age of 25. During her treatment, she decided the best course of action was to get a double mastectomy. This was the right choice because soon after, she was in remission. However, she learned 2 years before her passing that her cancer was back and was now in her bones, liver and lungs. The situation greatly deteriorated and she eventually passed away peacefully.

Photo of Desiree Anzalone taken by Jessica Roberts Photo: @Desiree Anzalone

Source: Facebook

Why does Julia keep off social media?

Julia is a very private person just like her father and mother were. She may keep off social media, but she does a lot of work on the ground helping with breast cancer awareness month. This came after she witnessed the struggles her daughter went through just to get better.

When speaking to People magazine, Julia Howe Arnaz highlights the importance of early detection and treatment when it comes to breast cancer. Catching the disease early makes it a lot easier to treat and increases the chances of survival. Her lack of online presence has allowed her to evade unnecessary drama and attention

Despite the many hardships she has undergone, Desi Arnaz Jr's daughter Julia Arnaz is a strong woman who tries to impact women's lives positively. Her work with breast cancer awareness is insurmountable and she remains a beacon of hope for those struggling with grief and addiction.

READ ALSO: Paige Reffe age, wife, pics, height, weight, law, firm, facts, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Paige Reffe. The United States advocate and support Dr Beborah Birx, a well-known American physician and public servant who worked as the White house Coronavirus Response Coordinator from 2020 to 2021.

With a law career that spans more than 30 years, Paige has become a go-to attorney on both public and private matters. How well do you know him?

Source: Briefly News