Who is Lori Anne Allison? Age, husband, Johnny Depp, height, movies, net worth

Lori Anne Allison is an American entrepreneur, celebrity makeup artist and former wife of Johnny Depp, a Hollywood actor. Lori nurtured her passion for makeup from a young age, and her decision to turn it into a career is why she is a household name. Her biography deciphers unknown facts about her life.

Lori Anne Allison's career granted her the opportunity to work with some of the most talented photographers. She has also been part of many films and TV projects. Her marriage to Johnny Depp aggravated her fame, and she has since then been a celebrity.

Lori Anne Allison's profiles

Who is Lori Anne Allison?

You might have seen her name in movies and wondered why she is such a big deal. Lori is a celebrity makeup artist, one of the most talented in Hollywood. Her acumen and skill set her apart and earned her an indisputable title. Her association with Johnny Depp thrust her to fame, but she handled it with grace. These details unpack her rise to fame and where she is now.

Early life

As a young girl, Anne was interested in hairstyling and makeup. She would do her dolls' hair. At 11, Allison started sketching makeup looks on paper. She would draw an actual face and use makeup products to replicate full-face makeup. Doing this helped her master basic makeup skills.

Lori Anne Allison's age

How old is Lori Anne Allison? She was born on 6th September 1957 in the USA. As of February 2022, she is sixty-four years old.

Career

Lori Anne Allison relocated to Los Angeles to nurture her career as a makeup artist. Initially, her move was supposed to help her pursue her career in the music industry. However, a tragic incident led to her becoming partially deaf in her left ear; hence, she switched gears to makeup.

What movies was Lori Anne Allison in?

Through two of her friends, Lori got her first job on TV. The opportunity helped her expose her skill, and weeks later, she had a long list of celebrity clients. These are some of Lori Anne Allison's movies where she worked as a makeup artist:

Sunset Heat (1992)

(1992) Cyber Bandits (1995)

(1995) The Ultimate Lie (1996)

(1996) Supreme Court of Comedy (2008)

(2008) Stand Up to Cancer (2008)

As an entrepreneur, Lori Anne Allison is the founder of a makeup range, Serendipity Lip Glosses, which was launched in 2015. She also has a cupcakes business, D'Cups.

Who was Johnny Depp's first wife?

Johnny Depp and Lori met in the early 1980s through the actor's friend. They tied the knot in 1983. Lori Anne Allison's husband was twenty years old then, while she was twenty-six. Their marriage lasted two years.

Despite the end of their marriage, they had a significant impact on each other's lives. Lori introduced Johnny to Nicolas Cage, who introduced him to an agent that connected him with his first acting gig.

Why did Johnny Depp leave his first wife?

Why did Johnny Depp divorce Lori Anne Allison? Johnny Depp and Lori Anne Allison's marriage of two years ended since the couple could not iron out their differences. However, it seems their relationship did not end on a bitter note. To date, Lori refers to herself as Lori Depp.

Since the divorce, Lori has never been married again.

How many wives has Johnny Depp had?

Lori Anne Allison's husband has been married twice. After his first failed marriage, he proposed to Jennifer Grey and Sherilyn Fenn. In 1990, he asked Winona Ryder to marry him, but their marriage did not materialize.

In 2015, he married Amber Heard, but they divorced two years later. He has two children, whom he got from his relationship with Venessa Paradis.

Lori Anne Allison's net worth

It is unverifiable how much she is worth. There are no public records about her salary or finances.

Lori Anne Allison's height

She is 152 cm tall and has a slender body type. Her black hair and brown eyes compliment her looks.

What happened to Johnny Depp's first wife?

Lori prefers to live under the radar. Therefore, she does not have any social media pages.

Is Lori Anne Allison still alive?

Most people ask this question because Johnny Depp's ex-wife prefers to live her life away from the limelight. However, there are no records of her death; therefore, she is still alive.

These details about Lori Anne Alison give us a glimpse of the makeup artist's life. Her name always comes up whenever Johnny Depp's relationships are discussed. It is unclear what she is up to now.

