Who is crime lord Radovan Krejčíř? Age, spouse, children, profiles, net worth

Radovan Krejčíř is a gangster and mafia boss from the Czech Republic. He became a billionaire at home but was suddenly forced to flee after cops descended on his opulent mansion. So, what made him leave his billions behind? Where is Radovan Krejčíř now?

Crime is not the answer, but for Radovan Krejčíř, that was his way of life. After getting into tons of trouble in his home country, he fled to Africa, where he continued with his shady dealings. His life is like a movie; get the entire script here.

Radovan Krejčíř's profile summary and bio

Name: Radovan Krejčíř

Birth Place: Dolní Žukov, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic)

Nationality: Czech

4th November 1968 Radovan Krejčíř's age: 53 years

Radovan Krejčíř's spouse: Kateřina Krejčířová

Former mistress: Marissa Christopher

Radovan Krejčíř's children: 3

Famous as: Entrepreneur, mafia boss and fraudster

Criminal status: 15.5 years in the Czech Republic and 35 years in South Africa

Imprisoned at: Kgosi Mampuru Prison, South Africa

Marissa Christopher Radovan Krejčíř's children: 3

3 Famous as: Entrepreneur, mafia boss and fraudster

Entrepreneur, mafia boss and fraudster Radovan Krejčíř's film: Gangster Ka (2015)

Gangster Ka (2015) Criminal status: 15.5 years in the Czech Republic and 35 years in South Africa

15.5 years in the Czech Republic and 35 years in South Africa Wanted by: Government of the Czech Republic

Government of the Czech Republic Imprisoned at: Kgosi Mampuru Prison, South Africa

Kgosi Mampuru Prison, South Africa Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Radovan Krejčíř's net worth: $1-5 million

A life of crime

Radovan Krejčíř's life in crime began in the 90s after the Velvet Revolution, which saw the overthrow of the authoritarian communist government. The situation created was ripe for crime to thrive. So, why did he flee his hometown?

Czech Republic

Radovan was famous in the criminal underworld of the Czech community in the 90s. His initial business involved collecting coupon books, investing in them, and in turn amassing a massive fortune. However, from the mid-'90s, the authorities closely monitored his business because they were suspicious that he was involved in illegal activities.

Escape from the Czech police

By 2005, he was named one of the wealthiest Czechs - as a billionaire. But the long arm of the law had finally caught up with him, and in June, they raided Radovan Krejčíř villa in Černošice in connection with a planned murder of a customs officer, fraud and criminal conspiracy.

It was a very dramatic scene because Radovan escaped his own house, which was swarmed by police who were looking for him. This thrilling escape had massive consequences and resulted in the resignation of the Czech police president. He was later sentenced in absentia in the Czech Republic to six and a half years for tax fraud, conspiracy to murder, counterfeiting, extortion and abduction.

Seychelles

After his brush with the law in his home country, he fled and was later located by Interpol in Seychelles. He left his wife and son at home, and they later connected in Dubai and flew to Seychelles.

Radovan claimed that he gave financial support to the ruling elite in the island country, and as a result, they offered him and his family new identities. He became Egbert Savy; his wife became Sandra Savy, and their son became Greg Savy. Unfortunately, the Seychelles government later claimed that the passports were fake.

South Africa

In 2007, the Krejčíř family relocated to South Africa, where he resumed his nefarious activities and built up a sovereign position amongst the mobsters. He went under the alias Egbert Jules Savy. Later on, he was located by the police and held in the International Airport in Johannesburg. His home country tried negotiating for his extradition, but South Africa denied the request. It is believed that he bribed the judge involved.

Trail of bodies

Krejčíř has made a name for himself in Johannesburg's gangland, and the bodies around him kept on piling up. Several of his associates in South Africa were murdered from December 2009 to October 2013. These people include his PI, Kevin Trytsman, the Teazers kingpin, Lolly Jackson, a business associate Bassam Issa.

On the other hand, Krejčíř miraculously survived an assassination attempt in July 2013. The Holywood-Esque shooting occurred when a stationary armed car opened fire on his car.

Prison

The charges against the mafia kingpin in South Africa can be traced back to a drug deal gone wrong in 2013 when someone took off with 25kg of crystal meth belonging to Radovan. He ordered his brother's kidnapping, Bheki Lukhele, who testified that Radovan poured scalding hot water over his head, which qualifies as torture.

He was arrested by police in his home in Jo'burg over the incident in late 2013 and was found guilty of drug dealing, attempted murder and kidnapping. He serves his sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison, Gauteng.

Prison break

He has tried to escape from prison several times, but the plans have been botched. Most notably, a 2015 raid of prison cells uncovered several suspicious items such as a detailed map of the prison and a diary that contained the names of witnesses and investigators in his cases, among other things.

It later came to light that $18 million were set aside to ensure a drama-free escape; three correctional officers were paid R 1.5 million each, a chopper was hired, and the police were paid off. Judge Colin Lamont sentenced him to 35 years in jail in 2016.

Family and mistress

Radovan's wife is Kateřina Krejčířová, and they have two children together. His wife has been with him during this entire fiasco, but she and her children escaped to Argentina just days before the police arrested her husband.

In 2016, there were outstanding warrants for Radovan Krejčíř's son Denis, his wife Katerina, his mother Nadezda, and his son's girlfriend, Marlene Nezar. She is believed to have married Denis to avoid being deported from the Czech Republic.

He also has a daughter with his mistress, Marissa Christopher, a former Playboy model. She allegedly paid for his escape plot and was wanted by police. She escaped but was caught when trying to visit Radovan in prison.

Radovan Krejčíř's life is like a gangster movie that came to life. His life in crime has landed him in jail for decades, further asserting that crime does not pay. He has made recent threats that he will escape from prison, but will it work this time around?

