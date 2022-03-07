Who is Sean Penn's wife? All you need to know about Leila George

Leila George is no new name or face on the screens. She is famous for being born to celebrity parents. Her marriage to Sean Penn propelled her fame even further. Their divorce drew more attention to her life. Since then, the public has been interested in knowing more about Sean Penn's wife. As a result, her biography unpacks known facts about her life.

Sean Penn is a renowned American actor, director, producer and screenwriter. Apart from his wealth of experience, he has been married thrice. His most recent marriage to Leila George lasted slightly over a year. Since news of their divorce came up, people were curious to know Sean Penn's wife. Interestingly, she might not be a new face to you.

Leila George's profile summary

Leila George's biography

Sean Penn's ex-wife was lucky to be born to a family that adored performing art. Her father, Vincent D'Onofrio, is a renowned actor and producer. Her mother is an actress and director. Her parents were never married. Nonetheless, they set a base for her to venture into acting.

Leila George's age

How old is Leila George? She was born on 20th March 1992 as Leila George D'Onofrio to Greta Scacchi and Vincent D'Onofrio. Therefore, as of March 2022, she is twenty-nine years old.

Leila George's parents

Sean Penn's ex-wife was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Is Leila George related to Vincent D'Onofrio? Vincent, Leila George's father, worked as a producer, while her mother, Greta Scacchi, was an actress. George was raised by her mother in Brighton, East Sussex, UK.

In 1998, Greta Scacchi, her mother got married to Carlo Mantegazza. In 1997, Vincent D'Onofrio, her father married Carin der van Donk.

Leila George's education

Sean Penn's ex-wife joined Brighton College in 2008 for acting classes. In 2009, she switched to Crawley College, where he mother schooled. In 2010, she got the chance to join the Arts Education Schools in London.

In 2011, Leila relocated to Australia and joined the Sydney Film School. In 2012, he opted to relocate to the United States of America to live near her father. Therefore, she joined the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York.

Leila George's movies and TV shows

Before she earned an acting role, Sean Penn's ex-wife worked as an additional camera operator for the documentary, The Last Impresario. She made her debut as an actress in 2014 when she starred with her mother in The Seagull for Black Swan Theatre Company in Perth, Australia. Her mother featured as Arkadina, while she was Nina, Arkadina's romantic rival.

What does Leila George do for a living?

She made her debut in television film when she starred in the film Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? In the movie, she featured as Leah Lewisohn. Her next TV role was in 2018, when she landed a role as Katherine Valentine in Mortal Engines.

In 2019, she featured as Sara Cutler in The Kid. Since 2019, she has been featured as Young Janine "Smurf" Cody in Animal Kingdom.

Leila George's dating life

Leila George entered into a relationship with Sean Penn, an award-winning American actor, director, screenwriter, and producer, in 2016. Sean Penn was Madonna's first husband.

They dated for four years before they agreed to get married. The relationship was on and off, but it flourished during the pandemic, leading to the decision to get married.

Leila George and Sean Penn's divorce

Sean Penn and Leila George's wedding was on 30th July 2020. Unfortunately, their marriage lasted for slightly over one year. Sean Penn's ex-wife filed for divorce on 15th October 2021.

According to sources, the couple hired a private judge for the divorce. As part of the agreement, Sean Penn committed to carter for the private judge's services, including a $950 hourly rate and any other additional charges. Hiring a private judge will expedite the couple's divorce through backlogged courts.

Even though Sean Penn's ex-wife filed for divorce, the couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions. They were recently spotted celebrating New Year's Eve together in Sydney.

Leila George's net worth

According to the most recent statistics, her net worth is approximately $1 million.

It is unclear why Leila George, Sean Penn's ex-wife, ended their marriage. Nonetheless, according to the speculations, they maintain a cordial relationship.

