Slik Talk is a controversial YouTuber who has consistently made news headlines for several reasons. He has had a faceoff with celebrities like Cassper Nyovest, Big Zulu, and more recently, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones.

Although Slik Talk's real name is unknown to many, his YouTube videos and comments on sensitive issues in South Africa make him trend all the time. So, who is he, and what has he done? These and other issues are discussed in the following paragraphs.

Slik Talk profile summary

Nickname : Slik Talk

: Slik Talk Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 1997

1997 Slik Talk's age: 25 years old in 2022

25 years old in 2022 Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Slik Talk's nationality : South African

: South African Occupation : YouTuber and non-professional boxer

: YouTuber and non-professional boxer Instagram: @sliktalk_sa

@sliktalk_sa YouTube : Slik Talk

: Slik Talk Twitter: @sliktalk_sa

Background information

Slik Talk is a 25-year-old South African YouTuber. Although details about his childhood and family are unavailable online, he was born in South Africa. How old is Slik Talk? The non-professional boxer is 25 years old in 2022 since he was born in 1997.

As for Slik Talk's education, he is reportedly studying towards a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree. However, some publications post that he holds a degree in Industrial Psychology.

Slik Talk's career

Slik is best known as a YouTuber. His YouTubing career started in May 2019, after Owamie Hlongwane and MacG inspired him. As a Law student, he became frustrated when he was deprived of having genuine conversations on topical issues.

Over the years, he has maintained consistency by releasing videos weekly. In addition, in most of Slik Talk's podcasts, he discusses various issues relating to South Africa's Hip Hop industry.

At some point also, he tried his hands on boxing when he participated in a fight with rapper Cassper Nyovest in 2021, earning himself R100,000. Before the Slik Talk vs Cassper Nyovest match, the latter asked for a boxing match because of the constant criticisms he got from the YouTuber. As a result, Slik was promised R100,000 if he pitched for the fight and lasted for at least three rounds.

The boxing match, Fame vs Clout, was called off one minute and thirty seconds into the third round after the referee called a knockout. Unfortunately, Slik's fists barely touched Cassper's face before the match ended.

Slik's trash talk list

Slik has been accused of things he says against celebrities several times. For instance, commenting on Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' divorce, he noted that people knew that Minnie Dlamini's marriage would not last despite marrying the “perfect guy.” In his words, he said:

I wanna talk about how Minnie Dlamini divorces a simp and secures the bag. Minnie Dlamini, everyone and their mother knew that you were not gonna last in that marriage. Everybody knew that you were not gonna make it through that marriage.

Minnie Dlamini, you have all the qualities of a returned soldier. “Minnie umdlalile” not Minnie Dlamini. Minnie umdlalile! You finessed the guy. That is what happened. You secured the bag and you finessed him.

Recently, Slik Talk vs Big Zulu became a trending topic on social media. Slik took a swipe at the award-winning rapper and Lasizwe in a video calling them out for "clout chasing." Although the rapper responded and promised to serve him a few slaps, the YouTuber seemed not moved as he released another video to let the rapper know that his threats did not move him.

He went on to say that he met Big Zule during his boxing match against Cassper, and he smelled like cow pee. He also said that his music is garbage.

At another time, the controversial South African YouTuber made a disgusting comment about Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo, which landed him in hot water. He mentioned that before the late rapper and producer died, he had been considering suicide for two years, which was evident in his music. According to Slik, Bianca ought to have been sensitive enough to discover that.

Net worth

Presently, no one can determine Slik Talk's net worth. This is because he is a rising star trying to get his footing in the country's entertainment industry.

Social media engagement

The South African YouTuber is active on social media platforms and has a considerable following. For instance, Slik Talk's Twitter account boasts over 16,000 followers. In addition, his YouTube videos have been viewed 3.6 million times since he joined the channel on the 3rd of May, 2016.

Slik Talk may be a young man, but he has carved a niche for himself as a YouTuber in South Africa's entertainment industry. With his controversial comments against celebrities, he keeps making news headlines.

