Who is Sarah Ziolkowska? All you need to know about Nathan Fielder's spouse

Sara Ziolkowska is a Canadian librarian who came into the limelight when she married a famous actor and comedian, Nathan Fielder. Her role as a librarian is to circulate collection and resource materials for staff and faculty. As well, she helps students understand concepts of digital literacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She works as a librarian and reading specialist at Park Century School in Landmark St, Culver City. Photo: Popular bio.com

Source: UGC

Did you know that Sarah is the Wilson Program's tutor for students with reading impairments like dyslexia? Over the years of working in several institutions in Canada, Sarah worked with students who have dyslexia and provided reading intervention. Here is all you need to know about Nathan Fielder's spouse.

Sara Ziolkowska's profile summary

Full name : Sara Ziolkowska

: Sara Ziolkowska Gender: Female

Female Age : Not made public

: Not made public Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Nathan Joseph Fielder

Nathan Joseph Fielder Profession: Librarian and reading specialist

Librarian and reading specialist Education: The University of Toronto and Dalhousie university

The University of Toronto and Dalhousie university Net worth: Not known

Not known Instagram: @sarahthunder

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Biography

The librarian was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is a Canadian citizen with Caucasian ancestry.

Regarding her education, She studied bachelor of applied science (B.A.Sc.) psychology at the University of Toronto from 2002 to 2007. After that, she went on to Dalhousie University for her master's of library and information science (M.L.I.S.) degree (2007–2009).

Sara Ziolkowska’s age

Unfortunately, little is known about her early life or date of birth. She keeps a low profile, and there is hardly any information about her family and early life. Many sources erroneously point to her ex-husband Nathan, who was born on May 12, 1983. She is assumed to be close to that age, albeit this information is unverified.

Sarah Ziolkowska's career

After earning a degree in library and information science, Sarah began her professional career as a librarian. She worked as a teaching assistant at Dalhousie University for nearly two years. She also interned at the W.K Kellogg health sciences library, creating information literacy webcasts and providing student reference services between 2008 and 2009.

She is currently employed as a librarian at Park Century School in Landmark St, Culver City, California as a reading specialist since October 2012. Sarah also works part-time as a youth librarian at Halifax North Memorial Public Library and as an assistant professor at Dalhousie University.

Personal life

Sarah Ziolkowska and Nathan Fielder met in 2007. They got married soon afterwards, with the wedding vows done privately.

Who is Sarah Ziolkowska's spouse?

Nathan Fielder attends the 2019 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Nathan Joseph Fielder is a comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and entrepreneur from Canada. He is known for directing and starring in the American comedy series How To with John Wilson (2013-2017) and executive producing the American comedy series Nathan for You (2013-2017). (2020- present). Nathan has also acted in films such as The Night Before and the well-known Disaster Artist.

Sarah Ziolkowska's marriage and divorce

After marriage, Nathan's career took an unexpected turn, and he became an international parody phenomenon. Sadly, there arose some disagreements, and unfortunately, the pair could not resolve their issues, and on April 16, 2015, they filed for divorce at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.

Nathan was sad after the divorce, and he never imagined he would fall in love again. When he met a lady named Maci in Arkansas, though, that changed; they started dating in 2017 and have been together ever since. On the other hand, Sarah is currently single and concentrating on her career.

Sarah Ziolkowska's net worth

As a librarian and reading specialist, Sarah Ziolkowska earns a good salary. She has worked in this sector for a long time, but the networth is unsubstantiated. The average salary of a librarian assistant is estimated to be around $53,765. She currently resides in Culver City, California, the United States.

Is Nathan Fielder rich?

Comedian Nathan Fielder and Sara Ziolkowska attend the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at Culver Studios on August 25, 2013, in Culver City, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: UGC

With a net worth of $5 million, the TV personality is quite rich. He made his riches from his comedy central show Nathan for You, which has a considerable following.

How tall is Nathan Fielder?

The talented comedian stands at 5 feet and 9 inches (177 cm) tall.

Does Sarah Ziolkowska have an Instagram account?

The librarian has kept details of her life private and does not disclose her personal information on any social platform or in the public eye. However, she does have an Instagram account that only close friends and family can access.

Sarah rose to fame only because of her marriage to Nathan Fielder. She keeps her personal life off the radar of social media and the public eye. However, it is evident that her ex-partner, Nathan Joseph Fielder, is a notable Canadian figure in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Who is Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young? Bio, kids, ethnicity, reasons for divorce

Briefly.co.za also shared Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young's bio. She is a former celebrity spouse, and her first marriage to a well-known NBA player shot her into the limelight.

Nicole is, also known as Dr Dre's wife, was married to Sedale Threatt for three years and worked as an attorney before marrying Andre Romelle Young. The duo tied the knot in 1996 but filed for a divorce in 2020.

Source: Briefly News