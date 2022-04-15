Who is Lana Rhoades' boyfriend in 2022? All you need to know

Lana Rhoades is an ex-adult film star. She is popular for modelling for Playboy magazine. She has also previously starred in several adult films. Today, she is an influencer and a digital creator. She recently gave birth to her son, Milo, which raised eyebrows among her fans on who fathered her baby. So, who is Lana Rhoades's boyfriend in 2022?

Rhoades was also featured in the film titled Lana in 2017. While growing up, the Instagram star found herself on the wrong side of the law and in juvenile prison. As a result, she relocated from Chicago to Los Angeles to pursue her career in the adult film industry.

Lana Rhoades's boyfriend in 2022

The social media influencer has not yet revealed the father of her baby. However, her fans have had several speculations depending on her dating life. Some of them include her latest boyfriend, with whom she allegedly went on a date after ending her relationship with Mike.

Lana Rhoades's and Logan Paul's relationship led to her being introduced to Logan's close friend and acquaintance, Mike Majlak.

Lana Rhoades and Jon

Rhoades is alleged to have been married to a man named Jon, nicknamed JJ. The two divorced after Lana pursued a career in adult film.

Lana is allegedly presumed to have been married to a man named Jon, nicknamed JJ, but the two divorced. Photo: @bigdad_87

Source: Instagram

Lana Rhoades's and Mike

Mike Majlak is a popular YouTuber and author who started dating Lana in January 2020. The couple started an on and off relationship before officially separating in early 2021. In October 2020, the couple broke it off but reconciled a few weeks later.

Lana is an ex-adult film star. She is popular for modelling for Playboy magazine. Photo: @lanarhoades

Source: Instagram

There were speculations that this was a result of cheating. Lana shared the news on her Instagram stories and is quoted saying;

The reason that Mike is not on my Instagram is that we are not together; I am single. We are broken up and not getting back together this time. Now leave me alone about it.

She also revealed that she was the first one to say I love you. She spilt the beans during her podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen;

I had to say it a hundred times before my boyfriend said it back. Actually, I had to…You know the spicy chip challenge? So he made me eat one for one of his friend's vlog, and then he said, I love you because I did it. So that's how I got my first I love you.

Mike and Lana seemed to be in love with each other. However, their split was unforeseen and sad, especially for their fans. Lana has also been featured in Majlak's vlogs on his YouTube channel.

Majlak revealed that he blocked her from his social media platforms to move on. Mike later addressed his breakup during an episode of The Night Shift. He is quoted saying;

My romantic relationship has ended. Lana and I are no longer in a relationship. We had a squabble. It's Not Like Any Other Breakup We've Had Previously. We're not going to talk about it. On all of my social media accounts, she is blocked. We're not having a conversation with one another.

I'm at a loss for words when it comes to criticising her. I'm completely smitten with her. She's simply amazing. She's been incredible, and I hope we'll be able to keep being friends and doing stuff together in the future.

Lana Rhoades and Kevin Durant

The former adult star is speculated to have had a fling with a Brooklyn Nets player in June 2021. This came after she revealed to the 2G1k podcast that she had been on a date that she termed as boring. She did not reveal the man's name but hinted that her date's birth sign is Libra.

At the same time, her date had also invited another girl during the date. The weird ordeal forced her to leave early, and there was certainly no second date after it.

The model recently gave birth to her son, Milo. There has been no new information on her dating anyone new. However, her fans are looking forward to her introducing Lana Rhoades's new boyfriend pretty soon.

The world eagerly awaits to know Lana Rhoades's boyfriend. However, as of now, it is true to highlight that the beauty is single and focusing on her newfound career and life as a mother.

