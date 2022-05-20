David Grutman's net worth, age, children, wife, interview, career, profiles

David Grutman is an American businessman and investor. He is famous for owning, managing and collaborating in various nightclubs and restaurants. According to Rolling Stone Magazine, he is among the top 50 most influential people in Electronic Dance Music. He is also famous for owning the iconic LIV nightclub in Miami. So, what is David Grutman's net worth?

Why is Dave Grutman famous? Photo: @miamidiario

Source: Instagram

David Grutman had quite a story. He relocated from his hometown in search of a job. However, he had a dream to change the game in the industry. He started a business chain, and his business acumen has attracted investors and collaborators such as Pharrell Williams. Apart from setting the standards in the industry, he runs some of the most successful restaurants and nightclubs in Miami. How much is David Grutman's net worth?

David Grutman's profile summary

Full name: David Grutman

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd July 1974

3rd July 1974 Age: 47 as of May 2022

47 as of May 2022 Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida Nationality: American

American Religion: Jew

Jew Height in cm: 179 cm

179 cm Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Weight in kg: 64 kg

64 kg Weight in pounds: 141 lbs

141 lbs Sexuality: Straight

Straight Occupation: Hospitality, Entrepreneur

Hospitality, Entrepreneur Education: the University of Florida., Barron Collier High School

the University of Florida., Barron Collier High School Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Isabela Rangel ​(m. 2016)​

Isabela Rangel ​(m. 2016)​ Children: 2

2 Annual salary: $5 million

$5 million Net worth: $50 million

$50 million Instagram: davegrutman

davegrutman Twitter: @DaveGrutman

@DaveGrutman Facebook: David Grutman

What is Dave Grutman's net worth?

Why is Dave Grutman famous? According to Forbes Magazine, LIV and Story, the businessman's nightclubs are among the Top 10 nightclubs in the USA by revenue. The two have served as a catalyst for the growth of the businessman's newest baby, Groot Hospitality, a lifestyle collective. However, the tycoon does not seem to settle and is content with the ability of his business to grow. He is considering expanding his businesses in Dallas, Las Vegas and Dubai.

Currently, David Grutman's net worth is a staggering $50 million. These details about David Grutman's biography unpack his life before he accumulated his wealth, family, and career growth.

David Grutman's age

How old is Dave Grutman? He was born on 3rd July 1974 in Naples, Florida, USA. As of May 2022, he is forty-seven years old.

David Grutman's career

Grutman went to Barron Collier High School and later transitioned to the University of Florida. However, when he turned 21, he relocated to Miami to look for a job. He landed one as a bartender in South Beach. Later, he joined the firm Tantra and the Opium Group. The job helped him raise money to start the business of his choice. Little did he know that the opportunity would birth the Groot Hospitality, his chain of businesses.

What does Dave Grutman own?

Currently, David is the CEO and operating partner of Miami Marketing Group. He co-founded the company in 2008, and it was renamed to MMG Nightlife after Grutman was asked to run the club in Jeff Soffer’s million-dollar renovation of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

David Grutman also owns LIV, a prestigious hotel nightclub. He also owns other establishments such as the Story nightclub and the LIV Sun Life Stadium in South Beach. He also owns the Or Nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

Who is the owner of LIV nightclub Miami?

What does Dave Grutman own? Photo: @interiorloftlondon

Source: Instagram

David Grutman owns LIV nightclub. According to allegations, he discovered Electronic Dance Music in Ibiza and started playing it in his club. It attracted multitudes and raised the club's revenue from $25 million to $40 million. It also became one of the ground-laying mainstream EDM nightclubs in the USA.

In 2013, the LIV club was the 5th most profitable nightclub in the USA. At the end of 2013, it generated between $45 and $60 million. In 2014, Rolling Stone Magazine named David Grutman among the 50 Most Important People in EDM.

The club's excellent performance prompted him to consider opening branches in Las Vegas, Dallas and Dubai. He also opened nightclubs and eateries in Swan, Cafe OTL and Komodo. He allegedly owns FL PAPI Steak, a high-end steak house in South Beach.

He recently partnered with Pharrell Williams in the Bar Bevy. His latest addition to the Groot Hospitality chain is The Key Club.

David Grutman's interview

In January 2021, the tycoon joined Rich Kleiman to discuss how he built Groot Hospitality from the ground. During the interview, he talked about his partnership with Pharrell Williams. He spoke candidly about his early career days as a bartender and his failed attempt at starting and running a nightclub. During the interview, Grutman revealed his aspirations in the New York nightlife.

Who is Dave Grutman's wife?

Isabela Rangel and her daughters. Photo: @interiorloftlondon

Source: Instagram

David Grutman married Isabela Rangel in 2016 in Miami, Florida. The intimate occasion was graced by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, among other celebrities.

Isabela Rangel is a Brazilian model who has been associated with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Polo, Gap, L’Oréal and Pantene. Isabela studied fashion design in Cape Town, South Africa.

David Grutman's children

David and Isabela have been married for five years. So far, they have two children. Their eldest, Kaia Sof Grutman, was born on 21st September 2017. Their youngest, Vida Grutman, was born on 5th May 2019.

David Grutman's net worth details highlight the tycoon's admirable success. He has been in the industry for slightly under a decade, but his achievements speak volumes about his smart business moves. Even though he might seem to be on top of the game, he is unwilling to relent. He intends to spread his wings, tap into the lucrative business space and create more wealth.

Source: Briefly News